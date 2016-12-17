Search
Savage Love

Saturday, December 17, 2016

Savage Love: Taking Trump 100 days at a time

#TrumpMinus100

Posted By on Sat, Dec 17, 2016 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge savagelove_595_1_.png
I have an idea for something that I think might make it a bit easier for us to survive Trump. What if there were “Trump Minus 100” parties? Every time we get another 100 days closer to the end of the Trump/Pence administration, we have a get-together to celebrate, commiserate, protest, raise money, whatever.

The first party would be just a few days before the inauguration — to stiffen people’s resolve — and then three or four parties a year after that. Here are how the dates fall out: Sunday, January 15, 2017 (1,100 days left); Tuesday, April 25, 2017 (1,000 days left); Thursday, August 3, 2017 (900 days left); Saturday, November 11, 2017 (800 days left); Monday, February 19, 2018 (700 days left); Wednesday, May 30, 2018 (600 days left); Friday, September 7, 2018 (500 days left); Sunday, December 16, 2018 (400 days left); Tuesday, March 26, 2019 (300 days left); Thursday, July 4, 2019 (200 days left and the Fourth of July!); Saturday, October 12, 2019 (100 days left); Monday, January 20, 2020 (0 days left). What do you think?
One Hundred Days At A Time

Something about seeing the next four years broken up into 12 — just 12! — 100-day chunks makes it seem less daunting. Orange Julius Caesar can do a lot of damage over four years, of course, but breaking his term into 100-day increments, and making each hundredth day a day of action, is a great idea. If someone out there wants to pick up OHDAAT’s idea and run with it, I purchased the URL TrumpMinus100.com. Get in touch, show me your plan, and I’ll pass the URL on to you.

In response to Peaceful Protester from a couple of weeks ago — the reader who suggested protesting at Trump’s inauguration — everyone needs to know that a protest is already planned! It’s called the Women’s March on Washington, but all genders are welcome, and local protests are being organized around the country for those who can’t make it to Washington, DC.
Protesting in Minnesota

Thanks for sharing, PIM!

CONFIDENTIAL TO OAKLAND: My heart goes out to all the lovers, friends, family members, and artistic collaborators of the musicians, artists, poets, writers, filmmakers, and students who lost their lives in the fire at the Ghost Ship. Terry and I made a donation to the “Fire Relief Fund for Victims of Ghostship Oakland Fire” at YouCaring.com. Please consider making a donation if you can.

