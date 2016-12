Savage Love: #MarchofDildos

click to enlarge

I like the way your mind works, DILDO, but your plan would result in good dildos going to waste. So perhaps we should do a dildo version of the ice-bucket-challenge thing instead? You gift a dildo to someone through a cooperating, woman-friendly, progressive sex-toy shop, and that person gifts a dildo to someone else, and so on. A portion of the proceeds for each gifted dildo goes to groups fighting Trump’s agenda and a card gets sent to Trump letting him know a dildo was gifted to a deserving orifice in his name and a worthy organization benefited. Nearly 100,000 people have made donations to Planned Parenthood in Mike Pence’s name since the election, and that’s made news. This could too, DILDO.If someone wants to run with this idea, I’ve purchased the URL marchofdildos.com . Get in touch, show me your plan, and I’ll gift the URL to you.Voting rights, health care, public education, legal pot, police reform, a habitable planet, LGBT equality, our undocumented friends, coworkers, and lovers — the Trump misadministration is going to take so much from us, UNSUBS. We can’t let them take our kinks, too. Encourage your wife to feel the shit out of her feelings and don’t pressure her or rush her — and if she needs to put spanking on hold for the next four years, I wouldn’t blame her and you shouldn’t shame her. In the meantime, UNSUBS, maybe spanking your ass would make her feel better?Give the Savage Lovecast Magnum as a gift: savagelovecast.com @fakedansavage on Twitter