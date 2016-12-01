Search
Savage Love

Thursday, December 1, 2016

Savage Love: Fiddling your dick

And your wife doesn't want to suck your dick

Posted By on Thu, Dec 1, 2016 at 10:42 AM

My boyfriend of almost two years is wonderful and we have had very few issues. But there is one thing that has almost been a deal breaker. He fiddles with his penis almost constantly — in front of me and in front of our roommates. I’ve confronted him about it a number of times. He said he should be able to fiddle with his dick in every room of the house if he wants to and he should feel comfortable doing so. I told him that he is being “comfortable” at the expense of the comfort of those around him. We’ve had a number of confrontations about this, and he does it a lot less, but he still does it. If he doesn’t stop when I tell him to, I just leave the room. My question to you: Is this behavior unacceptable or am I being unreasonable?
Frustrated With The Fiddling

Until a few weeks ago, I would have said that neo-Nazis sieg-heiling around Washington, DC, was unacceptable and any elected official or pundit who didn’t immediately condemn neo-Nazis would be finished politically and professionally. But it turns out that neo-Nazism is just another example of IOIYAR—“it’s okay if you’re a Republican”—and relativism reigns.

In other words: “Unacceptable” is a relative concept, FWTF, not an objective one.
That said, FWTF, I don’t think you’re being unreasonable: Fiddling with your dick in every room of the house is inconsiderate and childish. It sounds like you’re doing a good job of socializing your boyfriend — better late than never — and I would encourage you to keep it up.

I’m a straight man in a mostly healthy marriage. Our sex life is average, which I understand is better than some people can hope for, and we communicate well. For example, I felt comfortable admitting to my wife a few weeks ago that I would like more blowjobs. She in turn felt comfortable admitting to me that she would prefer if I showered more often. So we made a deal: I would shower every day and she would blow me twice a month. But the first month came and went with no blowjobs in sight. I’ve showered every single day. Should I bring this up to her?
Bathe Longer Or Withhold Sex

Your wife doesn’t wanna suck your cock, BLOWS, squeaky clean or stinky cheese. I would recommend outsourcing non-birthday blowjobs — if your wife is okay with that, BLOWS, which she won’t be.

On the Lovecast, Dan chats with the kinksters from the NoSafeWord podcast: savagelovecast.com.

mail@savagelove.net
@fakedansavage on Twitter

3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation