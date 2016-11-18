Friday, November 18, 2016
Savage Love: Donate to Planned Parenthood in honor of Mike Pence
Until January 20, his address is 4600 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46208
By Dan Savage
on Fri, Nov 18, 2016 at 8:00 AM
I’m heartsick about the election. Today I made a donation to Planned Parenthood. PP asked me if I wanted my donation to be in honor of anyone and noted they’ll send a card to that person to let them know I’ve donated in their name.
Why yes, I thought, I’d like to make my donation in honor of Mike Pence, vice president-elect. Until January 20, his address is 4600 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46208. After January 20, his address will sadly be 1 Observatory Circle NW, Washington, DC 20008.
If any of your readers are inclined to join me in honoring our VP-elect, they can donate at plannedparenthood.org.
Generous Investment Verifying Equality
In addition to donating to Planned Parenthood — which everyone should do — please donate to the American Civil Liberties Union (aclu.org
). Better yet, become a card-carrying member of the ACLU today. With Trump in the White House, and Republicans in control of both houses of Congress, freedom and decency need to lawyer the fuck up.
