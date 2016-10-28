Search
Friday, October 28, 2016

Savage Love: Sons need the "Trump Talk" too

Posted By on Fri, Oct 28, 2016 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge savagelove_595_1_.png
Dan,

Thank you so much for all of your advocacy — of both sexual and political persuasions — through the years, Dan.

Like MADDER, the mom whose letter you ran in last week’s column, I have used Trump’s past and current behavior to help further discussion about the concepts of consent and body awareness, safety, and respect with my young daughter. There’s just one thing I wanted to add: Parents should not restrict the “Trump Talk” to their daughters. Our sons need to be told that words and actions that objectify, demean, and damage women are not what being a boy or man is about. My son is only 3, so he’s a little young as of yet. But I will definitely have the Trump Talk with both my children.
Sons Need Trump Talk Too

Thanks for writing in, SNTTT, and you’re right — we need to have the Trump Talk with our sons, too. But I would add another reason to your list: While our sons absolutely need to be told not to objectify, demean and damage women, our sons also need to be told that they, too, have a right to move through this world unmolested.

Parents have sex, too! Or so say the hosts of One Bad Mother on the Lovecast: savagelovecast.com.

mail@savagelove.net
@fakedansavage on Twitter

About The Author

Dan Savage

Dan Savage
Bio:
 In addition to being a nationally syndicated sex advice columnist and author of books, Savage can also lay claim to being the only person at his home paper to have actually converted his sexuality into a profession. He has a boyfriend and a child. He is also wealthy beyond the dreams of avarice and cheats at racketball... more

