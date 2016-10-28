Friday, October 28, 2016
Savage Love: Sons need the "Trump Talk" too
By Dan Savage
on Fri, Oct 28, 2016 at 11:00 AM
Dan,
Thank you so much for all of your advocacy — of both sexual and political persuasions — through the years, Dan.
Like MADDER, the mom whose letter you ran in last week’s column, I have used Trump’s past and current behavior to help further discussion about the concepts of consent and body awareness, safety, and respect with my young daughter. There’s just one thing I wanted to add: Parents should not restrict the “Trump Talk” to their daughters. Our sons need to be told that words and actions that objectify, demean, and damage women are not what being a boy or man is about. My son is only 3, so he’s a little young as of yet. But I will definitely have the Trump Talk with both my children.
Sons Need Trump Talk Too
Thanks for writing in, SNTTT, and you’re right — we need to have the Trump Talk with our sons, too. But I would add another reason to your list: While our sons absolutely need to be told not to objectify, demean and damage women, our sons also need to be told that they, too, have a right to move through this world unmolested.
