Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

Savage Love

Archives | RSS

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Thursday, October 20, 2016

Savage Love: Can bipartisan love last through this election?

He loves Trump. She loves Clinton. What to do?

Posted By on Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge savagelove_595_1_.png
Dan,
Big fan, longtime reader and listener, and I need your help. How in the hell can a bipartisan relationship survive this election? Things have gotten so heated that my husband and I recently exploded in an ugly argument.

I know I’m not fighting fair — calling him stupid and irresponsible for supporting Trump — and I’m being a shitty partner, and he’s being shitty in response by spouting Clinton conspiracy theories.

A huge part of it is that he’s someone who lives to disagree — a true contrarian — and our current political environment has been like manna from heaven for his sense of humor.

What advice do you have? We’ve been together for ages and have survived other elections and issues. But, as you know, this one’s different.
Struggling After Debate

Unlike your husband, SAD, I don’t think there’s anything funny about Donald Trump. I’m going to enjoy watching him lose the election, and I’m going to enjoy watching his hotels and golf courses go out of business one by one, but our politics and public life have been sickened by the poison that is Donald Trump. It’s going to take years for us to recover, SAD, and I just don’t see the humor in it. And personally, SAD, I wouldn’t be able to climb into bed with someone who was planning to vote for Donald Trump. I would be out the door. But if you can’t leave because you love him despite his moral and political bankruptcy, or because leaving isn’t an option for you financially, avoid the subject for the next three weeks, don’t take whatever bait your husband throws out, and try not to gloat too much when Hillary hands Donald his ass on November 8.

On the Lovecast, Dan chats with a law professor about advanced sexual directives: savagelovecast.com.

mail@savagelove.net
@fakedansavage on Twitter

Tags: , , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Speaking of...

Latest in Savage Love

Around the Web

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Dan Savage

Dan Savage
Bio:
 In addition to being a nationally syndicated sex advice columnist and author of books, Savage can also lay claim to being the only person at his home paper to have actually converted his sexuality into a profession. He has a boyfriend and a child. He is also wealthy beyond the dreams of avarice and cheats at racketball... more

Events & Best Bets

Today Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu
Headless Horseman

Best Bet: Headless Horseman @ Conner Prairie

Prices Vary.

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • October 19-25, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation