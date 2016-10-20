Thursday, October 20, 2016
Savage Love: Can bipartisan love last through this election?
He loves Trump. She loves Clinton. What to do?
Posted
By Dan Savage
on Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 9:00 AM
Dan,
Big fan, longtime reader and listener, and I need your help. How in the hell can a bipartisan relationship survive this election? Things have gotten so heated that my husband and I recently exploded in an ugly argument.
I know I’m not fighting fair — calling him stupid and irresponsible for supporting Trump — and I’m being a shitty partner, and he’s being shitty in response by spouting Clinton conspiracy theories.
A huge part of it is that he’s someone who lives to disagree — a true contrarian — and our current political environment has been like manna from heaven for his sense of humor.
What advice do you have? We’ve been together for ages and have survived other elections and issues. But, as you know, this one’s different.
Struggling After Debate
Unlike your husband, SAD, I don’t think there’s anything funny about Donald Trump. I’m going to enjoy watching him lose the election, and I’m going to enjoy watching his hotels and golf courses go out of business one by one, but our politics and public life have been sickened by the poison that is Donald Trump. It’s going to take years for us to recover, SAD, and I just don’t see the humor in it. And personally, SAD, I wouldn’t be able to climb into bed with someone who was planning to vote for Donald Trump. I would be out the door. But if you can’t leave because you love him despite his moral and political bankruptcy, or because leaving isn’t an option for you financially, avoid the subject for the next three weeks, don’t take whatever bait your husband throws out, and try not to gloat too much when Hillary hands Donald his ass on November 8.
