Thursday, October 13, 2016
Savage Love: Blowing massive loads
Posted
By Dan Savage
on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 11:00 AM
click to enlarge
Dan,
I am a 63-year-old man and I am engaged to a wonderful woman in her 50s and our sex life is great. My libido is off the charts when I am with her, and she is always initiating.
She told me she used to enjoy teasing and watching guys online shoot while she played with (and exposed) herself, and she loves to see huge loads. It is a massive turn-on for her. But I’m at an age where I produce hardly anything when I ejaculate.
Is there a way to increase my production? Is there some way to increase the volume of my loads by a large amount? We watch porn that has guys shooting seemingly endless streams and she gets crazy horny watching them. I would love to be able to do the same!
Need To Fill The Girl
Hydrate more, NTFTG, and go longer between orgasms (days, weeks), and you might see a moderate increase in volume. But you’re never gonna blow loads like you did in your teens and 20s, and you’re never gonna blow loads like guys do in porn. Remember: Porn producers, professional and amateur, select for big load blowers, NTFTG, so those samples (and those loads) are skewed. So what you’re doing now —enjoying your fiancée while not denying her the pleasure of watching her porn (and then reaping the rewards yourself) — is without a doubt your best course of action.
Tags: cum, summing, blowing loads, ejaculation, porn, sex advice, Image