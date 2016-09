Savage Love: Teacher needs some booty

click to enlarge

If you live in a college town, TENSE, there’s at least one bar where grad students hang out — look for the bar where women are grading papers, not pounding shots, and hang out there. And with more than one in three new marriages beginning with an online meeting these days, and with Pew Research telling us that 60 percent of Americans approve of online dating, I don’t see how your supervisors could possibly object to staffers scouring dating apps and the interwebs for age-appropriate partners. Unless we’re talking about a Catholic school staffed entirely by nuns, which isn’t what we’re talking about.Maybe your husband wants children, SNIP, maybe he doesn’t. Or maybe he’s one of those guys invested in/aroused by the power of spunk to make babies they don’t want; these guys would rather see their shots intercepted than go unattempted. So while a vasectomy is an eminently reasonable way for a married man who wishes to remain childless to prevent himself from impregnating someone who isn’t his wife, SNIP, arousal often defies reason. And ultimately this is his decision to make — his body, his choice.You could get your ass into therapy, CB, and churn through several relationships while you work on this — relationships that could fail for this or some other reason — and not have anything to show for your effort 10 years from now. Or you could find a guy who has the same problem you do — your predicament is not uncommon — and instead of breaking up when you lose interest in each other sexually, you stay together, you love each other, you take care of each other, and you both fuck other guys.You can put off the convo about your meds with a white lie, HAPPY, by telling your potential partner you never come the first few times you’re with someone new — no pressure on you to come (or come clean just yet), no pressure on them to make you come. Then level with them about the real reason you’re having difficultly coming — new to antidepressants, still adjusting, but grateful for the other benefits — after you’ve gotten to know them better. It’s a harmless, understandable white lie, not a major betrayal. If they react like it is one, HAPPY, then you’ll have to DTMFA.Fucking someone you know to be cheating implicates you in an infidelity, of course, and that’s usually bad — but not always. In some cases, cheating is the least worst option for all involved (the cheater, the cheated, their dependents); in others, cheating saves marriages that needed saving; in still others, cheating ends marriages that needed ending. Absent more info about this woman’s particular circumstances, BADDY, I can’t make a definite ruling about her badness for cheating or your badness for aiding and abetting.Check out daddyhunt.com , WISF, the “largest gay personals site for daddies, bears, and guys that love them”!!! Don’t be paralyzed by fear!!! Of HIV or anything else!!! But consider getting on PrEP!!! And use condoms!!! And remember::: Sex with a guy who thinks he’s negative but isn’t is way riskier than sex with a guy who knows he’s positive and takes his meds!!! And stop calling yourself straight!!!