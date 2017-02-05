An open letter to U.S. Rep. Susan W. Brooks

click to enlarge thestatehousefile.com

Rep. Brooks, I’m sad you would not speak publicly to your constituents at our event in Anderson Saturday, Feb. 4th. The ironic fulfillment of the words on a flyer distributed by your aides — “American people feel their voices are not being heard”— motivated us to organize and BE heard that Saturday.Because you would only meet several of us at a time in a private room, we came up with a workaround. Strangers from all over the 5th district sorted themselves into strategic issue-groups small enough to gain admittance, but big enough to allow more folks to hear your response; after our three minutes were up, one of us would return to the waiting area and paraphrase the talk to the hundreds waiting. In this way, we avoided redundant questions. This all happened spontaneously and with remarkable efficiency.Next time, I hope you come out of your room and join us, so we can ditch this game of telephone. Despite your fear that a proper town hall would regress into a “shouting match”, you’d find we’re actually nice people here in the 5th district.For example, my Republican state senator, John Ruckelshaus, held a traditional town hall meeting with my neighboring Democratic state representative, Carey Hamilton. The encounter was respectful, informative and sensitive to our time. Based on the two experiences, I prefer a free and open discussion to a closed-door chat. I hope you have a better opinion of us at your next meeting, Rep. Brooks, and that you will let us all hear what you have to say.Greg O'Neill5th District constituent