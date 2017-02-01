Search
Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Catholic Charities' Executive Director: "We stand united with the Pope" against Trump's order

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 9:50 AM

click to enlarge Protests continued at Todd Young's office in Indianapolis on Tuesday - KATHERINE COPLEN
  • Katherine Coplen
  • Protests continued at Todd Young's office in Indianapolis on Tuesday
Catholic Charities in Indianapolis is deeply saddened by President Trump’s immigration and refugee related executive actions last week. We are concerned about the potential impact these actions will have on those who are most vulnerable.

The Catholic Church has welcomed immigrants and refugees to the United States throughout its history. We stand united with the other Catholic Charities in the United States in embracing Pope Francis’ urging of not closing the door on migrants and refugees. Through both Catholic education and Catholic Charities, the Catholic Church has integrated generations of immigrants and refugees into American culture. Our commitment to care for those who are most vulnerable is a cornerstone of our faith.

As we have done since 1975, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis Catholic Charities will continue to welcome and support refugees, immigrants and their families. We respect that safety needs to be addressed, but not through an order like this that will do more harm than good.

Welcoming migrants, immigrants and refugees, reflects not only our Catholic tradition, but also our Biblical tradition to welcome the stranger. This also includes embracing all who are vulnerable from many faiths.

At this point, we do not know what effect this will have on the work of our local ministry outreach efforts within the immigrant and refugee communities. We will continue to work closely with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Migration and Refugee Services in how to best serve those who are presently here and those who will be resettling here in the future. We are always grateful for the support of so many in our community who stand with us.

David J. Bethuram, Executive Director
Secretariat for Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

About The Author

NUVO Editors

