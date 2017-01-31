Immigrant Welcome Center's Executive Director: "It is our moral duty to help refugees"

click to enlarge
Katherine Coplen
On Sunday, Indianapolis International Airport hosted more than 1,000 protestors standing against Trump's Executive Order
The people who seek to enter our country as refugees are fleeing violence and threats to their lives. It is our moral duty as Americans to help individuals in need and not to discriminate on the basis of nationality or religion.
Halting our refugee program and denying protection to the most vulnerable goes against the fundamental core and strength of America. Refugees are our coworkers, neighbors, friends, business owners and community leaders and we are proud to be a community that is welcoming and inclusive of all people, including refugees.
Refugees of many faiths and ethnicities are being welcomed by Americans in communities across the country, including Indianapolis. They are integrating successfully, and they are contributing economically, civically, and socially to their new communities.
According to the State Department, 78 percent of refugees resettled in the United States are women and their children. By definition, refugees are people and families who are here because they face a threat to their safety in their former homes.
They are far more likely to have experienced the trauma of violence and unrest than the average American. They know personally the horrors of these situations
and are coming here to escape them.
Terri Downs
Executive Director of the Immigrant Welcome Center