Exodus Refugee Immigration's action list for progressive Hoosiers

NUVO accepts letters to the editor at editors@nuvo.net. This letter was sent by Cole Varga, Executive Director of Exodus Refugee Immigration.
-
Photo by Katherine Coplen
-
Protestors gathered at the Indianapolis International Airport on Sunday night to protest Trump's executive order
As you know, former Governor Pence's anti-Syrian agenda began in Indiana. We fought against this discrimination once before, but this time, the fight is national. We feel it is important to send a message to the new administration that we will continue standing with refugees and condemn all forms of discrimination. Taking in the world's displaced and vulnerable people is humanitarian work of the highest order and the utmost urgency. This was true before our new President took office and it is still true today.
Swift action is needed to fight these recent events — here's how people can help:
Donate Now
Our first priority at Exodus is serving our clients. This Executive Order will drastically reduce Exodus' funding for services to refugees already here in the U.S. In order to continue operating we need your help to ensure our clients who arrived yesterday, last week, and last month have access to vital services including case management, employment, education, and mental wellness support. We promised to welcome and support them in rebuilding their lives in Indianapolis. We intend to keep that promise. Please make a donation today by clicking here .
Let Your Voice be Heard
It is imperative that the U.S. does not abandon our international leadership role in human rights and our long standing commitment to welcoming refugees fleeing persecution . Welcoming refugees strengthens our local communities, saves the lives of people fleeing terror, and upholds human rights and freedom for people around the world. Tell your elected officials that you support refugee resettlement
Call your Senators and Representatives today: 1-866-940-2439
Send the President a message that you support refugees by clicking here.
Say: "I am strongly opposed to any policy change that would deny access to refugees based on their religion or nationality. Please reject such ideas, as a religious litmus test for safety is an affront to religious liberty. I urge you to welcome refugees and support the U.S. refugee resettlement program. Resettlement is a core American legacy that extends hospitality and offers a chance for refugees to rebuild their lives in safety and dignity. My community welcomes refugees and I urge you to reflect the best of our nation by supporting refugee resettlement in the United States."
Take Action on Social Media
Tweet, share, and post your support for refugees:
@realDonaldTrump & @POTUS: Don't stop welcoming refugees. Resettlement demonstrates the best of our values. #RefugeesWelcome
@realDonaldTrump & @POTUS: Keep America welcoming. Refugee resettlement is a proud US legacy with bipartisan support. #RefugeesWelcome
Pass on our donation page link to your social network: