Letter to the Editor: City Leaders Call for Funding of the Marion County Transit Plan

On November 8, nearly 60 percent of Marion County voters in Indiana supported the referendum for dedicated county income tax for improved public transit. A majority of voters supported it in 79 percent of precincts across Marion County as well. This investment promises the Indianapolis Public Transit Corporation (IndyGo) can deliver greater connectivity to jobs, educational opportunities and better healthcare for all Marion County residents.The broad, bi-partisan support for improved transportation systems demonstrates that our communities are ready to invest in making our region more competitive, resilient and sustainable.As the transit proposal has now been introduced to the City-County Council, we call on them to fully fund the Marion County Transit Plan that voters have approved so our city can benefit from improved transit as soon as possible.A ‘yes’ vote for funding the Marion County Transit Plan is a vote for growth, and giving local workers and families a better opportunity to reach the middle class through education and employment. It’s a vote to bring new investment to struggling neighborhoods, and make our city even more appealing to new talent and business. It’s a vote to increase home and property values allowing our communities to thrive and grow.The proposed Marion County Transit Plan expands high-frequency bus service on every route, every day with extended service hours to better connect people, employers and neighborhoods. The expanded system would put three times more residents and double the jobs within a five-minute walk of a frequent bus route, with weekend and crosstown service that creates shorter trips for the average rider.Better service connects people and jobs, and creates self-sufficiency. By putting more options for employment, education, healthcare, groceries and other basic needs within reach, transit creates upward mobility and independence for those who rely on it most.Expanded transit with more frequent service can empower people, give companies a competitive edge, even transform neighborhoods – but these benefits come with a budget. The referendum authorized by the City-County Council creates a dedicated revenue stream for transit. This allows for consistent funds to be used for transit improvements only. It is the step the City-County Council needs to take to keep Indianapolis and our region moving forward.With the overwhelming approval of its constituents, we again urge the City-County Council to enact the dedicated funding stream and take Indianapolis to another level.Signed,Michael Huber, President and CEO, Indy ChamberSteve Sullivan, President and CEO, MIBOR REALTOR® AssociationOrion Bell, President and CEO, CICOA Aging & In-Home SolutionsMolly Chavers, Executive Director, IndyHubMarlene Dotson, President and CEO, Indiana Latino InstituteLeigh Riley Evans, Executive Director, Mapleton Fall Creek Development CorporationTedd Grain, Deputy Director, Local Initiatives Support CorporationKim Irwin, Executive Director, Indiana Citizens’ Alliance for Transit/Health by DesignTim Maloney, State Policy Director, Hoosier Environmental CouncilMichael McKillip, Executive Director, Midtown Indianapolis, Inc.Nasser H. Paydar, Chancellor, Indiana University – Purdue University IndianapolisShoshanna Spector, Executive Director, Indianapolis Congregation Action NetworkJosephine Rogers Smith, Executive Director- Martindale Brightwood CommunityEric Strickland, Executive Director, Riley Area Development CorporationPaul Smith, President, Southeast Neighborhood DevelopmentJoe Bowling, Director, East Washington Street Partnership – Englewood CommunityPatrick Tamm, President and CEO, Indiana Restaurant and Lodging AssociationJames Taylor, Chief Executive Officer, John H. Boner Neighborhood CenterJavier Barrera, Executive Director, Latino Youth CollectiveAdairius Gardner, Director of Government Affairs, IU HealthSarah Waddle, State Director, AARP IndianaMargaret Banning, Executive Director, Irvington Development OrganizationTony Mason, President and CEO, Indianapolis Urban LeagueMichael Osborne, President, Near North Development Corporation