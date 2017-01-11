Search
Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Letter to the Editor: Labor Sec. nominee Andrew Puzder is a bad choice

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 9:36 AM

click to enlarge Andrew Puzder speaking at the 2016 FreedomFest at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada. - PHOTO BY GAGE SKIDMORE VIA FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr Creative Commons
  • Andrew Puzder speaking at the 2016 FreedomFest at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada.


NUVO accepts letters to the editor at editors@nuvo.net.

Andrew Puzder is no good to lead the Labor Department. This is a bad choice for working people.

This pick betrays the spirit of the Trump campaign and threatens to leave working people more vulnerable to abusive employers.

Puzder opposes raising the minimum wage and says workers don’t need overtime and should instead be happy with a “sense of accomplishment.”

Puzder has used his position and authority as a fast-food CEO to enrich himself at the expense of working people by violating labor law. One investigation found that more than half of the Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s restaurants reviewed weren’t paying workers what they were owed.

He refused to pay his managers the overtime they earned and said he’d like to replace human workers with machines, because machines “never take a vacation…there’s never a slip-and-fall, or an age, sex or race discrimination case.”

People who work at his restaurants make poverty wages while he made more money last year in one day than one of his full-time minimum wage workers makes in a year.

All of these reasons make Puzder unfit to run the agency tasked with protecting people at work.

Thank you,
Rick Royer
Avon, Ind.

Sponsored by AFL-CIO Washington, DC Copyright ©


