Letter: Transit is good for the economy and community development

Photo by Amber Stearns

The Julia M. Carson Transit Center, which opened in late June 2016, is the new primary bus hub for IndyGo.

This year, we have a unique opportunity to support an effort that will further advance Indianapolis’ competitiveness through modern transit. IndyGo has released a five-year Marion County Transit Plan that brings all-day, frequent bus service to three times the population and to twice as many jobs as today’s system, cutting travel time and adding three new rapid transit routes.



The plan will transform our transit system and better serve our community. Those who rely on transit the most will see major gains in access – three times more residents in poverty will be within walking distance of frequent bus service, along with 10,000 more households that don’t own a car. Nearly 100,000 more minority residents will live within walking distance of high-frequency routes.



For communities across Indy, transit will become a realistic option for reaching employment and education. And extended hours will help riders get to work in industries like hospitality, healthcare and distribution where evening and weekend shifts are common. Our local economy will benefit and new opportunities will be created for growth.



Mass transit also helps revitalize struggling areas. The National Association of Realtors has stated that access to transit increases property values by as much as 35 percent. People are attracted to convenient, walkable neighborhoods, and businesses are drawn to areas with rapid transit service. Where abandoned homes, vacant storefronts and idle industrial sites now sit, transit can bring new development.

