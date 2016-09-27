Letter: Vote yes on Question 2 to pass Transit Plan

Photo by Amber Stearns

The Julia M. Carson Transit Center, which opened in late June 2016, is the new primary bus hub for IndyGo.

Every day, the organization I work for, IndyHub, works hard to be a resource and advocate for 20- and 30-somethings in our city. Our own research, conducted on a biennial basis, supports what many of us know to be true in our daily lives — public transportation is the priority our city needs to address.The reasons for this go beyond the obvious — or perhaps expected. Yes, college graduates today are choosing cities based on the life they envision for themselves and they expect these cities to have strong mass transit systems to move around. Looking ahead, many teens are delaying or forgoing altogether getting their driver's license. But we're also adamant about one point: Whether or not we see ourselves using daily public transportation, we know many of our neighbors are dependent upon it to get to work, school and the grocery store. And the people we rely on rely on IndyGo — our healthcare workers, hospitality professionals, childcare providers. The list continues.Today's transit network is not enough to meet the needs of our city, and investing in it is essential to Indy's growth and sustainability. It's about the city we envision for ourselves, and those who will inherit Indianapolis. This November, vote yes on Question 2 to pass the Marion County Transit Plan.Karissa HulseDirector of Programs and Community Partnerships, IndyHub