Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

Letters to Editors

Archives | RSS

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Tuesday, September 27, 2016

Letter: Vote yes on Question 2 to pass Transit Plan

Posted By on Tue, Sep 27, 2016 at 9:28 AM

The Julia M. Carson Transit Center, which opened in late June 2016, is the new primary bus hub for IndyGo. - PHOTO BY AMBER STEARNS
  • Photo by Amber Stearns
  • The Julia M. Carson Transit Center, which opened in late June 2016, is the new primary bus hub for IndyGo.

NUVO accepts letters to the editor at editors@nuvo.net. 

Every day, the organization I work for, IndyHub, works hard to be a resource and advocate for 20- and 30-somethings in our city. Our own research, conducted on a biennial basis, supports what many of us know to be true in our daily lives — public transportation is the priority our city needs to address.
Public transportation is the priority our city needs to address. click to tweet
The reasons for this go beyond the obvious — or perhaps expected. Yes, college graduates today are choosing cities based on the life they envision for themselves and they expect these cities to have strong mass transit systems to move around. Looking ahead, many teens are delaying or forgoing altogether getting their driver's license. But we're also adamant about one point: Whether or not we see ourselves using daily public transportation, we know many of our neighbors are dependent upon it to get to work, school and the grocery store. And the people we rely on rely on IndyGo — our healthcare workers, hospitality professionals, childcare providers. The list continues.

Today's transit network is not enough to meet the needs of our city, and investing in it is essential to Indy's growth and sustainability. It's about the city we envision for ourselves, and those who will inherit Indianapolis. This November, vote yes on Question 2 to pass the Marion County Transit Plan.

Karissa Hulse
Director of Programs and Community Partnerships, IndyHub

Tags: , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Speaking of...

Latest in Letters to Editors

Around the Web

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

NUVO Editors

Events & Best Bets

Today Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon
Exhibit: Hidden Treasures

(Wednesday)
Best Bet: Exhibit: Hidden Treasures @ Museum of Miniature Houses

$5 adults, $3 children under 10

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Keep in-the-know
on-the-fly

Sign up for Nuvo
E-Newsletters:

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • September 21-27, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation