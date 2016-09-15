Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

Letters to Editors

Archives | RSS

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Thursday, September 15, 2016

Letter: Cutting down forest is a dishonor to life past and present

Posted By on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 1:30 PM

INDIANA FOREST ALLIANCE
  • Indiana Forest Alliance
 

Editor's note: The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) plans to cut down most of the old growth forest on the grounds of Crown Hill Cemetery. The Indiana Forest Alliance has mounted a campaign to stop the project by contacting legislators. Find out more here.

NUVO accepts letters to the editor at editors@nuvo.net. 

An Open Letter to My Local and State Representatives: 

It has come to my attention that a monument is to be erected in honor of the veterans of the United States military at the North Woods of Crown Hill Cemetery. This sounds like wonderful sentiment and true to the design of Indianapolis. The Visit Indy website states, “Indianapolis devotes more acreage than any other U.S. city to honoring our nation’s fallen, and is second only to Washington, DC, in the number of war memorials...”

As a veteran and native of Indianapolis I am proud of this fact. What I am not proud of is the lack of care and attention to our nature and natural resources in Indianapolis and Indiana at large. The sacrifice of some of Indianapolis’ most precious old-growth forest for this project is an absurdity.
The sacrifice of some of Indianapolis’ most precious old-growth forest for this project is an absurdity. click to tweet
I question the immediate need of yet another monument in Indianapolis. Especially one that puts at risk the already fragile and mistreated ecosystem of my beloved city.

More importantly, a project with such a large price tag when so many veterans go without adequate medical support and care (20 veterans commit suicide per day, VA finding July 2016). My understanding is that a proper public announcement was not made prior to the initiation of this project. I call that the Environmental Assessment be re-published and a public hearing and comment period be held on this proposed cemetery. The project as it is proposed today is a dishonor to veterans, past and present, and to all life in Indianapolis.

Signed,

Paul Humes (SSGT, Indiana ANG)

Tags: , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Speaking of...

Latest in Letters to Editors

Around the Web

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

NUVO Editors

Events & Best Bets

Today Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed
Lotus World Music & Arts Festival

Best Bet: Lotus World Music & Arts Festival @ Downtown Bloomington

Prices vary.

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Keep in-the-know
on-the-fly

Sign up for Nuvo
E-Newsletters:

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • September 14-20, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation