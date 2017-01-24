Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

Hoppe

Archives | RSS

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

What democracy looks like

Posted By on Tue, Jan 24, 2017 at 3:39 PM

click to enlarge LEAH TRIBBETT
  • Leah Tribbett
“This is what democracy looks like!”

Of all the words and slogans filling the air on the national day of protest following Donald Trump’s inauguration, this one rang me like a bell.

What began as a national women’s march in Washington, D.C. wound up becoming the mother of all demonstrations as people of every gender, age, color and creed turned out by the thousands — in some cases, the hundreds of thousands — in at least one city in every state across the country. Over a million showed up nationwide. Even more, if you count those who marched in solidarity through world capitals like London, Sydney, and Cape Town.

Nothing like this has ever happened before.

Not on the day after the inauguration of a new president.

I happened to be in Florida, in West Palm Beach, no more than a five-minute drive from Mar-a-Lago, the Spanish-deco fantasia built by Marjorie Merriweather Post (of Post cereals). Trump bought the place a while back; it figures to be his Winter White House. But such close proximity to the Trumpticon did not inhibit Trump’s nearby neighbors. They started arriving at an amphitheater on the other side of Lake Worth before noon and were still coming at two o’clock. They brought their kids, their dogs, their friends and their parents. Some were in costume, others hoisted signs. There were thousands of them.

Defiance, it seems, can be as good for you as sunshine or wild caught seafood. I say this because defiance seemed the prevalent mood among the folks in West Palm Beach. The mayor of that town (a woman, by the way) opened things up by assuring us her city would continue to be a place where women’s health was protected, immigrants welcomed, bigotry spurned and common sense gun laws advocated. Community, in other words, upheld.

Hard to imagine, but upholding community represents defiance in America, circa 2017. The people assembled in West Palm and, I imagine, in Indianapolis and Chicago and Washington, D.C. seemed heartened by being among so many spirits who were, at once, like themselves, yet different. Not all one, but willing and able to get along. Invested, that is, in building a common space where strength is measured not in terms of who’s kept out, but who’s included.

It is not just that we know Trump lost the popular election by three million votes. The unprecedented demonstrations the day after his inauguration pose a stark question aimed at the heart of our country’s clearly tattered politics: What’s wrong with this picture? This is not, as Trump and Pence would have it, a matter of sour grapes or sore losing. It is peoples’ unfiltered response to nonrepresentational government. That Trump should triumph by the very means he spent his campaign attacking puts irony to shame.

But then there’s plenty of shame to go around. Too many of us either didn’t vote, or considered our vote too pure to cast for a candidate who seemed less than perfect. Too many of us, it seems, no longer like democracy’s looks.

So we made a beauty pageant barker president. May the demonstrations continue.

Tags: , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Latest in Hoppe

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

David Hoppe

David Hoppe

Events & Best Bets

Today Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon
Circle City Connect Around Town

Best Bet: Circle City Connect Around Town @ Alley Cat

FREE

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • January 18-24, 2017

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2017 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation