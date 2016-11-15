Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

Hoppe

Archives | RSS

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

An open letter to Trump supporters

Posted By on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 1:17 PM

click to enlarge MORGUEFILE.COM
  • morguefile.com
Dear Trumpers,

How does it feel?

Your man has won. He and his newfound friend from Indiana are huddling in that hotbed of populism, Midtown Manhattan, in the upper reaches of Trump Tower. I suspect they are still slightly bedazzled by the good fortune you have thrust upon them. Imagine: a few short weeks ago they were weighing the odds of impeaching President Hillary Clinton.

Now she is an afterthought.

Yes, Trumpers, you gave that rigged system of ours a swift kick in the (pardon my Spanglish!) cajones. In the end it didn’t matter that Hillary won the (ahem) popular vote by two million — a larger margin than Nixon had when he won the presidency in ’68, or that Kennedy could claim when he won it in ’60.

You certainly taught cityfolk a thing or two. So what if that’s where most people live. You’ve heard enough about how it is cities that keep the nation’s economy churning, and city people who pay the bulk of federal taxes — taxes that help pay for your cops and firefighters, schools and healthcare services. Are they even Americans?

Not according to the Electoral College!

And speaking of colleges, it was high time all those brainiacs in their ivory towers were bumped a peg or two. First they talked like The Donald was a joke, so much raw material for late night comedy.

Then they said he was faking it, didn’t really want to get elected.

Finally they made the biggest mistake of all — thinking that they, with their round-the-world travel, finicky diets and tenure, had so much as a clue about what makes you tick.

Showed them!

It’s almost funny. You helped elect our first Black president (at least you say you helped, so many of you claim to have voted for him). But did he ever thank you? Hardly.

In Elkhart, where they make those big RVs, the town was going down the drain until Obama came along. Now that everybody’s making money again and it seems like he was never there.

I can relate. It feels like all we hear about is how much everything is changing. Machines are taking peoples’ jobs, and what we used to think of as countries, with borders and flags, are little more than names on a map.

You didn’t ask for this.

It probably feels pretty good to have stopped all that dead in its tracks.

But here’s the deal: Now that you’ve done this thing, I want you to be as hard on The Donald as you were on Hillary and Obama. After your man is inaugurated, I want you to start keeping time, counting the days, the weeks and months.

And a year from now I want you to tell the rest of us:

Is there more money in your wallet?

Do you have a better job?

Are your kids better off?

And how’s your healthcare?

I’ll want to know if you feel safer.

Do your groceries cost less?

Is your house worth more?

Now that you’re a winner, what’s changed?




Reddit Email Add to favorites

More by David Hoppe

Latest in Hoppe

Around the Web

Comments

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

David Hoppe

David Hoppe

More by David Hoppe

Events & Best Bets

Today Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon
The Oaks Academy Christmas Tree Festival

Best Bet: The Oaks Academy Christmas Tree Festival

$5

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • November 9-15, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation