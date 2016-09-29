Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

Hoppe

Archives | RSS

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Thursday, September 29, 2016

Clinton, or else

Posted By on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 9:01 AM

click to enlarge HILLARYCLINTON.COM
  • hillaryclinton.com
So the first debate’s done. Hillary, by almost all accounts, won in a walk. At times she actually appeared to enjoy herself — a performance that said more about her so-called “stamina” than it did about what might actually make her happy.

The Donald played himself: boorish, breathtakingly uninformed and failing, as usual, to distinguish the difference between “winning” and actually having to govern.

If you think this assures a Clinton victory in November, think again. Early polling suggests that while she may have done herself a favor in this first confrontation with Trump, their race is still too close to call. We could wake up on the morning of November 9 in a country where Donald Trump is President-elect.

During the primary season, this prospect seemed a kind of joke. Comedians chortled about how thankful they were for all the material Trump provided. Cultural critics burnished their imagined street cred by stating the obvious: Donald Trump was turning politics into a new form of reality TV. Fans cheered when he bragged about his wealth, made fun of fellow candidates, attacked ethnic minorities, Muslims, women, and our allies. Gaping journalists sounded like Gen. Custer, wondering where all those angry Americans came from.

No one seemed to believe Trump could get this far.
We could wake up on the morning of November 9 in a country where Donald Trump is President-elect. click to tweet
Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton was steamrolling her way to the Democratic nomination, a process as seemingly inevitable as it was joyless. This has turned out to be a major problem for Clinton — and for the rest of us, as well.

Although the very idea must offend the know-it-alls in charge of the Democratic Party, it turns out Hillary Clinton is not universally liked. There are reasons for this, including (but not limited to) her indulgent affinity for military-industrial power, and the ponderously self-serving way she has of rationalizing howling gaffes, like her support for the Iraq War or her failure to appreciate the conflicts-of-interest presented by the Clinton Foundation.

But as damaging as these things may be for Hillary, they are worse for us because they make her someone that even a sociopathic blowhard like Donald Trump might manage to beat.

This is a real threat — and we better take it seriously.

No, that doesn’t mean voting for Gary Johnson or Jill Stein. Anyone who does that isn’t voting for principle; they’re voting against Clinton, which, under the circumstances, is the same as voting for Trump.

People, myself included, have reason to be frustrated with government. Sometimes you’d like to start over. But electing Trump won’t do that. It will, instead, guarantee a Supreme Court religious zealots like Mike Pence and Ted Cruz can celebrate. This will almost certainly stamp out social progressivism for another generation — while encouraging delusional attempts, ala Brexit, to make America white again.

You might think this can’t happen. It’s too late. But what’s not too late is for all those angry white Americans to try and make it happen, doing incalculable damage to all of us in the process.

That’s why I’ll be voting for Clinton in November. I’m hoping against hope you will, too.

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Latest in Hoppe

Around the Web

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

David Hoppe

David Hoppe

Events & Best Bets

Today Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu
Hillbilly Happy Hour

Best Bet: Hillbilly Happy Hour @ Melody Inn

Varies

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Keep in-the-know
on-the-fly

Sign up for Nuvo
E-Newsletters:

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • Sep. 28-Oct. 4, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation