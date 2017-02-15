Governing like adults in Indiana

click to enlarge

Let's check the scorecard right now in the world of politics.

The president of the United States now is on the edge of war with the nation's judicial branch. His angry tweets about a federal judge and now an entire federal appellate court have prompted widespread criticism from, among others, his own nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.

The president's counselor, Kellyanne Conway, now seems headed for an ethics investigation because it appears she broke a federal law by hawking products produced by the president's daughter on national television.

National security advisor Michael Flynn resigned Monday evening amid controversy. Flynn allegedly discussed with Russia's ambassador the sanctions imposed on Russia for attempting to influence the election before Trump was officially in office.

And Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, found herself stifled by Republican leadership and prevented from reading a 30-year-old letter from a civil rights icon on the Senate floor. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, utters a sentence that has become a new rallying cry for the feminist and progressive movements — "nevertheless, she persists."

Meanwhile, back here in the Hoosier state, far from the circus in the nation's capital, Indiana's leaders go about their work without much fuss.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, quietly addresses a decades-old injustice and pardoned Keith Cooper. And, with a similar lack of fanfare, Holcomb signed an executive order declaring a disaster emergency at East Chicago's SuperFund site and ended negotiations with Agile Networks to maintain and market the state's communications network.

The governor also, quietly but persistently, has been encouraging both legislators and citizens to start thinking of taxing and spending decisions the way grownups should — by looking exclusively not at cost or at benefit, but by considering the relationship between the two factors.

While the new governor has been going about his work the way adults do, the members of the Indiana General Assembly by and large have resisted the temptation to indulge in the needlessly bitter and divisive battles that have split the state in recent years and diverted our attention from larger and more pressing issues.

Instead, Hoosier lawmakers have focused their time and attention on trying to figure out solutions to long-term challenges, such as how to pay for the necessary repair and maintenance of Indiana's crumbling roads and bridges. They have continued to do so in the face of sputtering opposition from tea party-type activists, who find the notion that things have costs to be a disturbing revelation.

The governor thus far has refused to commit himself to any specific solution to the roads-and-bridges challenge. Possibly this is because Holcomb realizes a couple of things. The first is that, as governor, his moment of maximum influence on this issue will come later in the process, when his weight might tip the balance. The second is that, if there is a significant difference of opinion, he will find it easier to reconcile the sides if he serves as an honest and open broker from the beginning.

In short, while the federal government finds itself consumed by one embarrassing and confidence-sapping sideshow after another, Hoosier elected officials have eschewed exhibitionism for once and are simply going about their work.

Just like real people do.

Wow.

Who would have thought that Indiana's state government would become an oasis of relative sanity in an increasingly crazy world?