Trump, Messer and the question of legitimacy

click to enlarge U.S. Representative Luke Messer

No one can match the zeal of a late-in-life convert to a cause.Or the hypocrisy.Republicans and conservatives now are up in arms that people are trying to “delegitimatize” the presidency of Donald Trump. This is wrong, wrong, wrong, they say — ignoring the fact that we Americans just have emerged from eight years in which they tried not just to “delegitimatize” Barack Obama’s presidency, but also his citizenship and his status as a human being.And the guy who often led the charge in this effort now occupies the White House.What’s that saying?It begins, “What goes around….”One example of the GOP’s fervor for this newfound faith is an op-ed piece from U.S. Rep. Luke Messer, R-Indiana. If nothing else, Messer’s argument reveals how difficult it can be to learn new skills later in life.Like math.Messer advances the notion, which is now a talking point in conservative bunkers, that President Trump would have won the popular vote in the election if we just removed California from the equation — and nation. (Apparently, while it’s wrong to “delegitimatize” a president elected by 46.1 percent of voters, it’s acceptable to “delegitimatize” and argue for disenfranchising the 8,753,788 people in California who cast their ballots for Hillary Clinton.)The difficulty with Messer’s contention is that, like most math problems, it can be turned around.For example, if we removed Texas — which always seems to be threatening to secede if an election or a public policy debate doesn’t go its way — from the equation, then Clinton’s popular vote majority swells to nearly 4 million and Trump’s electoral vote lead shrinks considerably.Or, if we remove the all the Southern states that did try to secede from the Union in the Civil War, then Clinton wins both the popular vote and the electoral college in a landslide.Just how removing California, which contributes more to the U.S. economy than the 20 lowest-producing states combined, from the United States would benefit Americans Messer doesn’t say, but, then, as generations of students can attest, math is hard.Messer and his fellow conservatives also struggle with understanding the Constitution.Messer argues that, under the Constitution, Trump won the presidency fair and square.That’s true.But that same Constitution guarantees the rights of the people who are unhappy about Trump’s election to speak and write as they wish, to assemble peaceably and to petition government for redress of grievances — and implies that public officials, such as the president and members of Congress, have an obligation to listen to them.Messer contends that protesting the president’s actions and policies threatens our republic.Maybe, but we seem to have survived many similar threats in our history.A far greater threat would be telling free people they must stop acting like free people because doing so hurts the president’s feelings.It’s easy to understand why Messer and his fellow Republicans are so concerned about the respect — or the lack thereof — shown to Donald Trump as president.When Trump took office Jan. 20, his public approval rating stood at 40 percent. Less than a week later, it had dropped another four percent. At the rate the new president is going, before long he’ll be as popular as the common cold and crab grass.Gerrymandering and voter suppression efforts have built impressive sea walls for Republican members of the House of Representatives such as Messer. But no sea wall is insurmountable. If the opposition to Trump reaches tsunami proportions, even congressmen in supposedly safe districts could find themselves carried out to sea.But there’s a solution to this problem.It would involve a change of course. Instead of attempting to purge states from the union or telling citizens they should stop exercising their rights as citizens, Trump and other Republicans could start listening to the people who didn’t vote for this new president. The members of the GOP, such as Messer, could say they realize that many, many Americans didn’t support Trump but that he and they are going to work hard to earn that support now.In other words, the quickest and surest way to get Americans to start respecting Donald Trump as president of the United States would be for him to start behaving like he’s president of the United States.