There’s no going back

click to enlarge Mark A. Lee

A view from the crowd at the women's march in Indianapolis.

“I will not go quietly back to the 1950s.”That was the message on Cindy Byrne’s hand-drawn sign that she held as she waited for the start of the women’s rally on the grounds behind the Indianapolis Statehouse Saturday.She’s done this before. More than 25 years ago she and her daughter, Marcy, joined a pro-choice rally in Washington D.C. That was when Commentary button in JPG - no shadowGeorge H.W. Bush was in the White House and an upstart Democrat from Arkansas named Bill Clinton was challenging the political establishment.Now, it’s the election of another upstart candidate, Donald Trump, who has propelled Byrne and thousands of other women in Indianapolis and around the nation to say “we won’t go back.”Byrne’s daughter, now Marcy Zunk, has a daughter, Meryl, who was with them at this rally on a warm and sunny January day.This time, it’s not just for women’s rights.“We’re here for the rights of all women and everybody else,” Byrne said. “This isn’t supposed to be a protest against Trump, but I feel like it is. We’re very afraid, afraid he’s taking us backwards and not forward.”A lot of the people who gathered on the plaza were like Byrne—amazed, frustrated and even angered that they’re fighting and worrying about issues that they believe should have been resolved years ago. One woman even carried a sign that said, “I can’t believe I still have to protest this s**t.”Oh yes, all things old are new once again.But I couldn’t help but wonder where these throngs of people were on Nov. 8 when Trump was elected. Where was their passion about these issues when Trump was in the headlines every day with some outrageous statement?I know what the polls tell us. Some assumed Hillary Clinton would win or some didn’t think it mattered who won—until Trump did win and suddenly a lot of people realized that it does matter who holds the highest elective office in the land.So what exactly will these protests accomplish today, more than two months after the election?One Facebook acquaintance suggested they are meaningless, arguing they that the energy and money expended on these demonstrations would be better spent feeding the hungry or directly supporting their causes.He’s right if the energy isn’t channeled into real action. You can chant all you want “hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go” but if you don’t back that up with real action, then all the chants in the world won’t change a thing.Except that Saturday’s rallies in Indianapolis, Washington and across the country weren’t about feel good messages and bashing Trump. Oh, that was part of it, but not the only point or even the main point.The real message was that everyone needs to get involved and help make the change, echoing the theme Barack Obama delivered as he exited the White House. Get involved in your neighborhood, in local politics, in organizations that make a difference in the community, speaker after speaker said.There were plenty of opportunities. Tables lined the perimeter of the rally with volunteers anxious to sign up people to get involved with everything from Planned Parenthood to the local Democratic Party.Maggie Kelleher, a sophomore at Butler University, circulated through the crowd before the rally signing people up for Hoosiers for Actions, an organization that urges people to get involved in their local elections.Speaker and activist Dana Black urged the audience to join organizations that work to protect the rights of minorities and immigrants, like the Black Lives Matter movement or the NAACP.“Get off yours butts, get off your phones and get involved,” Black said, because activism is more than firing off a few tweets or posting a rant on Facebook.Black has practiced what she preaches. She ran against Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma last November and lost, but she isn’t quitting.“Make America a more perfect union,” was her challenge.It’s a good thought and noble goal. But I still wonder how many times will we have to rally for the simple promises of the preamble to the U.S. Constitution and how long will we have to wait for that more perfect union.Maybe not that long at all if Saturday’s passion turns into Monday’s actions.