An ‘alternative’ to the American approach

click to enlarge NBCNews.com

Chuck Todd interviews Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway on "Meet the Press."

Already the phrase “alternative facts” has become the subject of a million jabs and jibes.When Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, uttered those words in an interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press,” she touched off a national discussion that often looked like open-mic night at the local comedy club. The humor focused on how Conway tried to bluff and bully her way out of the Trump administration’s pugnacious, pointless and, yes, false assertion that the new president’s inauguration was the most heavily attended in history.But what’s happening here isn’t that funny.The attention focused on this undignified episode has been directed at the new president’s relationship with journalists. Certainly, that’s how Conway wanted to frame it. She argued that focusing on the Trump administration’s distortion of the truth was an example of journalists’ bias against the new president, an argument that has been an unexamined staple of conservative thought for more than a half-century.(The fact that conservatives own and run the highest-rated cable news channel, most of talk radio and many of the most successful publishing houses and web sites in the country never seems to influence their calculations.)Journalists in some ways have played into the Trump game. I’d have been a lot more comfortable with the interview in which Conway introduced her now famous/infamous phrase if Todd had kept his voice level and simply asked tough questions – this is where our numbers came from, where did you get yours? – rather than arguing with her.I know it’s hard to have people call you names and lie to your face, but, for journalists, that’s supposed to go with the job and the paycheck.Presidents, too, for that matter.But what’s going on here involves more — much more — than a schoolyard squabble between reporters and politicians.This is about the fundamental premise of America.Our founders were products of the Enlightenment. Their faith in the power of reason and its ability to liberate humanity was profound.The founder who articulated this article of faith most forcefully was, not surprisingly, Thomas Jefferson, in his “Bill for Establishing Religious Freedom”:“Truth is great and will prevail if left to herself; that she is the proper and sufficient antagonist to error, and has nothing to fear from the conflict unless by human interposition disarmed of her natural weapons, free argument and debate; errors ceasing to be dangerous when it is permitted freely to contradict them.”The founders’ conviction was that, by pursuing facts, pursuing truth — by using the power of reason — Americans could shape their thought and arrive at wise and just policies. Their stances on issues were supposed to be derived from this pursuit of truth and facts.For far too many Americans that’s not the way it works these days.Too, too many of us do not investigate the facts first and then arrive at our positions. Instead, we arrive at our positions and then seek out or acknowledge only those facts that support those positions.We see this dynamic involved in our most strident, ugly and seemingly irresolvable conflicts.Consider health care.The Affordable Care Act is like most public policies. Some parts of it have worked well. Some haven’t. But, because we can’t look at it dispassionately, we’re stuck with a simple-minded decision to repeal or embrace it, rather than preserving the parts that work and refining or discarding the ones that don’t.While it may be fashionable to blame President Trump and his team for this trend — in part because his and their disregard for the truth has been so blatant — the reality is many, many Americans left, right and center have been picking, choosing and ignoring facts to fit their ideological bents for a couple of generations.This question is, of course, of essential importance to journalists — if the truth doesn’t matter then we reporters don’t have much to sell — but it should matter to all Americans.If the founders of this nation were right, the truth was supposed to set us and keep us free.They said the pursuit of truth would lead us to wisdom and justice.But we first must be willing to search for that truth.And not create “alternative” versions of it when real thing stings a bit.