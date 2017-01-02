Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

Guest Voices

Archives | RSS

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Monday, January 2, 2017

Let business take responsibility for itself

Posted By on Mon, Jan 2, 2017 at 1:34 PM

click to enlarge PEXELS.COM
  • pexels.com
It’s time for business leaders to stop seeking subsidies from the same public sector they deny adequate funding to do its job.

Businesses complain of a shortage of qualified labor. Is it government’s responsibility to train the labor force? Are our elementary and secondary schools to be merely preliminary settings for vocational training?

What does business do directly to improve the labor force? If they find too many workers disabled by illiteracy, drugs and alcohol (a common complaint in this state), do they sponsor work prep programs, including alcohol and drug treatment efforts? Do they increase wages to attract more qualified workers? Do they separately or collectively offer intensive training programs for workers?

Many firms believe government or workers themselves should pay to prepare for work and for specific occupations. Most often firms don’t want to pay the taxes or fees necessary to support such education because workers are not bound by contract to repay the investment.

Where is business in economic development? Indiana uses a combination of federal, state, and local funds to attract and retain firms. The amount and use of private funding for such efforts is hidden from public view.

One means of subsidizing businesses is through Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts. These districts use the increased future property taxes paid in a developing area to repay bonds sold to raise funds for the sewers, streets, etc. needed in that area.

It’s still a valid idea; however, it often grows beyond its initial boundaries and intent, without providing necessary infrastructure and maintenance. TIF districts also delay the receipt of local revenues for ordinary, but growing government functions (police, fire, schools, and libraries).

The biggest subsidies reduce or eliminate business taxes. Other subsidies reduce or refund taxes to firms that increase employment. Additional subsidies come from curtailing or weakening the enforcement of regulations.

Indiana also subsidizes large-scale commercial and residential developments beyond city boundaries by impeding their annexation. Too often these developments escape paying taxes for essential city services.

These many subsidies create Indiana’s “good business environment,” but they may be hazardous to the public’s well-being.

Economic developers and businesses tell legislators all these subsidies are needed to combat competition from other places. It’s time to prove it; give us evidence, not just uncorroborated stories and supposition.

Let business demonstrate that Indiana is “a state that works.” Let’s see the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and the dozens of trade associations haunting the State House go back to their members and place responsibility for business success where it belongs — on business leadership.

Indiana could be a leader. Announce we will no longer pay businesses to locate or expand here. If you need a subsidy to be here, maybe you don’t belong here.

Tags: , , , , ,

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Comments

Speaking of...

Latest in Guest Voices

Around the Web

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Morton Marcus

Morton Marcus
Bio:
 Mr. Marcus is an economist, writer, and speaker who may be reached at mortonjmarcus@yahoo.com

Events & Best Bets

Today Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
TINY V: A Really Big Show

Best Bet: TINY V: A Really Big Show @ Gallery 924 at the Arts Council

Free

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • December 21-27, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2017 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation