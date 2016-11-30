The LGBTQ future under President Trump

click to enlarge Thinkstock

Since Donald Trump was announced as President-elect, many of my friends and family have been panicking. Over the past eight years under President Obama, the LGBT community has made amazing strides — abolishing "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," lifting the ban on HIV-positive individuals entering the US, condemning conversion therapy, appointing a trans person into the Obama administration and, of course, legalizing same-sex marriage. Although we're far from where we'd like to be in terms of equality, things are looking pretty good.

Many of us awoke on Wednesday, November 9 wondering if all our work was for nothing. What lies ahead of us once Trump changes the address on his calling cards to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue? Will the rights we fought so hard for be eroded by a newly appointed executive branch?

As one of the couples making history at the Indiana Statehouse when Hoosier marriage was triumphantly legalized, my wife and I aren't overly concerned about the legitimacy of our marriage being overturned. It is, however, certainly a possibility.

In regard to job equality, our President-elect, who doesn't shy away from strong reactions, has said he doesn't think someone's sexuality "should be a reason" for them to be fired. He doesn't think?

Our concerns were even more solidified when Trump said he would sign the First Amendment Defense Act (FADA), which would legalize anti-LGBT discrimination. Employers, landlords, healthcare providers and business owners could refuse to show equality to LGBT individuals as long as they're motivated by their religious beliefs. President Obama's executive order prohibiting this same discrimination would be effectively overturned.

My biggest worry, however, is for transgender rights. Trump has flipped like a pancake on this issue. He first supported Obama's efforts to allow students to choose their bathroom, then supported the law in North Carolina that pushed individuals to use the restroom that coincides with their birth certificate. Lately he's saying he wants each individual state to decide.

But it goes beyond bathrooms. I worry that Title IX's prohibition against sex-based discrimination will not include gender identity. This could make school a dangerous place for trans students.

And, no one knows better about the danger of our Vice President-elect than an LGBT Hoosier. Mike Pence has a long history of LGBT discrimination, starting with publicly opposing Obama's "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" legislation, then moving into requesting public funding of conversion therapy. And who can forget his support of the bakery refusing to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex wedding? This knowledge wasn't lost on Trump, and his choice of Mike Pence as his running mate is beyond disturbing. The fact that Pence is leading Trump's transition team is troublesome to all of us.

I would hope all Americans, not just the LGBT community, are concerned about an overall feeling that our country has given the thumbs-up to a person who hated and name-called and bullied his way into the White House. That suddenly it's alright to discriminate against, poke fun at and dislike someone just because they're different than you are.

Sometimes it's the unknowns that are the scariest, and a country under President Trump is filled with them. But there's still hope. We need to point our efforts toward winning the midterm elections and placing moderate legislators in office in 2018. This alone could help us control LGBT legislation. We know that time is on our side and that we must prioritize continuing education around LGBT issues. Eventually, the American public will demand equal rights for gay, lesbian and transgender people. Regardless of who sits in the Oval Office.