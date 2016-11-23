America's healthcare pits healthy vs. sick

click to enlarge pexels.com

My Facebook newsfeed is a microcosm of the great divide separating Americans who live in relative comfort from those who live paycheck-to-paycheck. On one side is a friend with a serious pre-existing condition. She couldn't afford to purchase health insurance prior to the Affordable Care Act and relied on employer-based coverage that couldn't turn her away. The ACA enabled her to go out on her own and unleash her entrepreneurial talents.

On the other side is another friend. She's a nurse, but has been a stay-at-home mom since her youngest was born three years ago. Her husband is self-employed and the premium for their family of four is $1,300/month. It has increased since the implementation of the ACA, which has a lot of people legitimately complaining that it's made their insurance less affordable. How did this happen?

Eighty-five percent of the population is insured through an employer or government-sponsored plan that is not allowed to deny them care based on a pre-existing condition; generally, most consumers don't know the real premium cost for these plans because they're subsidized, and the insured is only responsible for a portion of it.

The first goal of the ACA was to reform the non-group insurance market, which serves about 7 percent of the population. Because these plans were not subsidized, they kept costs low for their healthy consumers by excluding individuals with pre-existing conditions or rescinding plans for people when they got sick. The system prior to the ACA served the healthy, like my nurse friend and her family, at the expense of those with pre-existing conditions, like my other friend and her son.

The ACA told insurers they couldn't do that anymore. Everyone in the non-group market had to be guaranteed coverage at the same rate, adjusted only for factors like age, geographic area and tobacco use. The purchasing mandate promised insurers healthy enrollees to help spread the increased costs associated with delivering care to those with pre-existing conditions. The subsidies were provided to make the insurance affordable for low-income earners, essentially mimicking the existing markets where employer and government-sponsored administrators subsidize the costs.

In the context of my friend with a pre-existing condition, the ACA did exactly what it was supposed to do. With subsidy assistance, she was able to secure an affordable plan for her and her son that she was priced out of before. However, the ACA was not designed to help my other friend, whose healthy family could already afford insurance in the non-group market. Their previous rates — artificially lowered as a result of denying care to sick people — increased in response to covering them. Adding insult to injury, they weren't eligible for any subsidy to help with the increase.

Self-employed individuals who provide value to the market shouldn't be punished by our accidental health care system that favors employers over entrepreneurs. The Band-Aid fix to this problem is to provide this group with subsidies so they're not pulling back on their savings or other spending to have the security of health insurance. That's what Hillary Clinton proposed, which will likely never come to fruition.

It doesn't solve the longer-term problem that America has a ridiculously overpriced and mismanaged health care system, but few in Congress are willing to take on the lobbies necessary to implement the wide-sweeping changes required to control costs. The ACA is the best market-based solution our representative democracy can muster if the goal is to ensure everyone has access to affordable health care.

Paul Ryan doesn't believe health care is a right and has no problem booting those who can't afford insurance off the rolls if it allows him to achieve his primary policy goal of gutting entitlement programs. But I'm not sure average voters agree with that philosophy. Fundamentally, I think most Americans agree that someone shouldn't die or go bankrupt because they are excluded from obtaining insurance. Sadly, we're on a fast and furious track back to treating health care as a privilege enjoyed only by the healthy and wealthy.