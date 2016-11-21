The White House whine cellar

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / AgnosticPreachersKid

Some years ago, an editor asked several people, me among them, to write for a newspaper’s blog.

The editor assured us they would monitor the comments section on the blog so that no one said anything disrespectful or hurtful about us.

I laughed and told him not to worry on my account.

Given that I’d spent my career as a newspaper columnist, an American Civil Liberties Union executive director and a radio talk-show host, just as a matter of intellectual curiosity I wanted to see if someone could think of something to call me I hadn’t heard before.

Besides, I added, the public arena is a place where the hits are real. They sometimes hurt. Anyone who doesn’t understand or accept that shouldn’t step onto the field.

I thought about that when I learned of Vice President-elect Mike Pence’s experience with the Broadway show, “Hamilton.” Pence saw the production Nov. 18 and was greeted by both cheers and boos from the audience as he walked in.

During the curtain call, with the diverse cast backing him, the actor who plays Aaron Burr, Brandon Dixon, thanked the vice president-elect for attending and said on behalf of the performers he hoped that both Pence and President-elect Donald Trump would be protective of the diversity the show represents and that makes America great. Dixon used Pence’s title – vice president-elect – and spoke respectfully throughout his brief remarks, which lasted just a bit longer than a minute.

Trump reacted with anger.

He tweeted: “Our wonderful future V.P. Mike Pence was harassed at the theater last night by the cast of Hamilton, cameras blazing. This should not happen!”

And then: “The Theater must always be a safe and special place. The cast of Hamilton was very rude last night to a very good man, Mike Pence. Apologize!”

Let’s set aside for the moment the fact that in just a few weeks Donald Trump will place his hand on the Bible, raise his right hand and take an oath of office to, among other things, protect Americans’ rights to speak their minds, assemble peaceably and petition government for a redress of grievances. Let’s also overlook the fact that, should he refuse to defend these constitutional rights, Trump could be subject to impeachment proceedings and removal from office.

Let’s also, for the time being, ignore the reality that what the cast of “Hamilton” did was a long way from shouting “You lie!” at the president of the United States during the State of the Union or, to put things in a more Trump-specific context, from waging a years-long campaign questioning not just Barack Obama’s legitimacy as president but as a citizen of the United States.

Instead, let’s focus on something else.

Soon, Donald J. Trump is going to become commander-in-chief of the greatest military force in history and leader of the free world.

At what point is he going to put on his big-boy pants and realize that hearing criticism is part of the job?

It is an article of faith on the left that Trump is little more than a bully. And there is ample evidence that Trump likes to try to bully and intimidate people who disagree with him.

But he’s also something else.

A whiner.

Our next president has skin so thin it and he shouldn’t be exposed to real air and sunlight. Whenever someone – anyone – says something, however inconsequential, about him he doesn’t like, he reacts like a sleep-deprived baby who’s just lost his favorite toy.

The true power of the presidency involves setting the nation’s agenda. Successful presidents focus on big goals – and they stay focused through criticism, hardship and unremitting opposition. They certainly don’t allow themselves to be distracted by something like a curtain call request at a Broadway show.

Donald Trump chose to run for president. He chose to step into the world’s biggest arena, a place where the hits come hard and often.

If he continues to whine every time someone casts a harsh look his way – continues to let everyone know he can be knocked off mission by criticism – he’s going to fail himself, the people who voted for him and, most important, this country.

The presidency of the United States is a tough job.

No crybabies need apply.