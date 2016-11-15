Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

Guest Voices

Archives | RSS

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Silent minority needs to be heard

Posted By on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 8:49 AM

click to enlarge election.jpg
Suddenly, on November 9, the majority in the United States woke up to find it has been silent too long. In fact, it realized, it might not be a majority at all.

The combined Republican and Libertarian vote was 50.59 percent. From what I know, many of the Libertarian votes were from Republicans who were embarrassed to be known as Republicans this year. The 48.76 percent who voted Democratic or Green believed strongly in their causes and could not understand how others could believe otherwise. But they were not the majority.

Now, instead of taking to the streets, this silent minority needs to be heard. Now, if it wishes to be successful in the political arena, it must recognize the urgency of political action. This means ending the corruption of gerrymandering by political parties and restructuring the Electoral College.

Gerrymandering is the practice of state legislators drawing district lines to protect their seats and their party in the General Assembly. Here in Indiana, through a study committee report, we have made a good start toward taking extreme partisanship out of the process. But that effort must continue and be intensified next year.

What’s wrong with the Electoral College is what ails so many citizens. As it stands today, the candidate who gets the most votes in a state also gets ALL of the electoral votes of that state. If you live in a Red state, there is little reason to vote if you are of a different color. The same applies to voting in a Blue state.

The Electoral College is part of the U.S. Constitution. But it can be changed by action of legislatures in the individual states without a Constitutional amendment. Maine and Nebraska have done that. Let’s see if Indiana can do likewise.

The sensible change is to assign Indiana’s 11 electoral votes according to the popular vote. Trump won 57.2 percent of the popular vote and would get 6.3 electoral votes. Clinton, with 37.9 percent of the popular votes gets 4.2 electoral votes and the remaining 0.5 electoral votes goes to Johnson, the Libertarian.

“What?” you say. “How do you divide the electors into parts?” That’s no problem. There is no need for electors as such, there need be only certification of electoral votes which can be carried to Washington by couriers we call electors.

This system has been proposed for years. It puts priority on the popular vote while maintaining the virtues of Electoral College (to be discussed in a later column).

Can the silent minority stop being alternately depressed and outraged about losing an election? Can they stop holding pity parties and recognize an end to gerrymandering and restructuring the Electoral College are the imperatives of our times.

Donald Trump will be our new President. He wants to “Drain the Swamp.” Let’s help him by putting an end to gerrymandering and reforming the Electoral College ….. starting here in Indiana.
Reddit Email Add to favorites

Latest in Guest Voices

Around the Web

Comments

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

Morton Marcus

Morton Marcus
Bio:
 Mr. Marcus is an economist, writer, and speaker who may be reached at mortonjmarcus@yahoo.com

Events & Best Bets

Today Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon
The Oaks Academy Christmas Tree Festival

Best Bet: The Oaks Academy Christmas Tree Festival

$5

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • November 9-15, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation