Trumpism puts us back to the '50s

Yes, I took time to grieve, reflect, dust off negativity, get back to work.New work alongside the old work—not just more of doing the same “right things” — a lot more reaching out is required.Reaching out not only to the people who are targeted for hatred and disrespect. Reaching out with compassion and assistance to those who, in a very short time, will find their ‘hero ‘is not interested in them as human beings — just their vote as pawns in a Ponzi scheme where he gets all and they get none.Trumpism wants a roll-back to the 1950s. Let’s honestly look at what Mr. Trump and followers made America so great in the 1950s.Yes, post-WWII America experienced economic growth with increased manufacturing pushed by construction of homes — homes that in large part included a garage where people could pull into, shut the door and close themselves off from neighborly interaction. The 1950s started the shift into the "bowling alone" mentality and when having a front porch to "sit awhile and share" became arcane.Consumerism — acquiring stuff to show off status became more important than sharing. The 1950s grew us into social conservatism — a movement away from embracing each other toward insulating ourselves from anyone ‘different’.The now-beloved musicalpremiered in 1949. The song “You Have to be carefully taught to hate all the people your relatives hate,” created a storm of protests from the people who followed the then demagogue, Senator Joseph McCarthy. His spewing of fear-mongering, witch-hunting, “lock them up” was meant to quash anyone who thought it was OK to love your neighbor as yourself even if that neighbor had "slant eyes" or un-white skin or a physical or mental challenge.McCarthyism fostered rampant fear of "the other" and yes, the FBI rushed in to ruin the lives of anyone who stood up for the true tenets of freedom and justice for all.These self-same "conservatives of our way of life" [that is, white male supremacy] stirred up a backlash against the Supreme Court rulings that opened the right for all us to have opportunities for equal and fair education. Hatred and fear of the other became linked with a particular segment’s need to control the Supreme Court that has continued to infiltrate voting mandates ever since.The 1950s initiated banning books that might suggest loving the other. Tom Sawyer became a pariah — Mark Twain’s characterization of a child who questions authority had to be quashed. That never has stopped being a mandate for conservatism.The 1950s was Phyllis Schalfly’s moment of fame. This woman of means who hired less economically heeled people to do her chores, told us women in the WWII workforce were un-womanly. Bake cookies, coif your hair, wear high heels and an apron when you tidy up with your newly acquired vacuum cleaner. It was the beginning of an era of "don’t aspire, you’re a girl."In 1952 a military general became U.S. president. He pushed through the Interstate Highway Act of 1956 as a Cold War initiative. At the time, it might have seemed like a good way to quickly move military transports to keep us safe from perceived threats but look at what it did to devastate our inner cities as a place to live. "Just passing through" was a signal moment toward "white flight" and the asphalting of farm land. President Eisenhower also led us into the global crisis that has haunted us ever since. Intent upon weakening the leadership of European nations, Eisenhower’s presidency thrust us into the no-win relationship with Midwestern politics.The Korean War, 1950-53, was a beginning of a no-ending into believing we are great only if we are in charge. Yet with the advent of the Korean War the people who serve in our military fell into a non-hero category. We looked the other way when they came home. Their places had been taken while they were away. Out of sight, out of mind.True, coal mining always has been a political and social issue. It’s dangerous work, and the result of its use as power is to harm the air we breathe. Yes, in the U.S. production reached peak in the 1950s. The reality is oil and associated products have been an alternative since the 1860s and by the 1960s, coal no longer had a dominant position. Reality is not a strong suit for people who don’t want to consider an alternative way of making a living.For too long, pockets of populations could not fathom the concept of meaningful work over "having a job." They could not grasp the concept of life predicted on meaningful work so when a job is over, you find a way to take your skills toward another level, another pursuit. You don’t need to go into fetal position and dirty up the landscape as a way of life.Yes, good things happened in the 1950s — organized crime was confronted, Rosa Parks took her seat at the front of the bus, Martin Luther King Jr. centered a movement for civil rights. Scientific and technological strides gave us the first polio vaccine, the first successful organ transplants. Crick and Watson discovered the helical structure of DNA the same year the Miller-Urey experiments helped us understand how we came to be at the dawning of who we are. It didn’t settle the debate between Creationism and Darwinism, it didn’t keep some people from disdaining science yet it opened some minds to science as way to learn and know and make considered judgements.Nevertheless, tongue-in-cheek I am wondering if we’d all be better off if Fortran had not been developed by IBM into the forerunner to what now seems like the bane of thoughtful consideration — the computer has spirited us into Twitters and tweets as instant rallying to epithets and the quest for mean-spirited power.How do I feel about a new day that is supposed to put us down the time machine into the 1950s? I feel committed tohistorical context, place it within the realities of the present and work toward a future that in deed and in thought finds a way for each of us to feel valued, respected and useful wherever we live, whatever skills we have, whatever passions motivate us.I am glad to be alive at a time when so much depends upon me to get up every morning to help make each day special for someone/something/everyone/everything within my smallish circle — people. place, flora, fauna, sky, earth, water, breath.Alongside the passion that always has fueled the work I do, today pushed me into a renewed vigor to take a leadership role in civic enterprise, to stand with the majority of my fellow Americans who, in the words of author, film maker, activist Michael Moore reminds us:“The MAJORITY of our fellow Americans preferred Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump. Period. Fact. If you woke up this morning thinking you live in an effed-up country, you don't. The majority of your fellow Americans wanted Hillary, not Trump. The only reason he's president is because of an arcane, insane 18th-century idea called the Electoral College. Until we change that, we'll continue to have presidents we didn't elect and didn't want. You live in a country where a majority of its citizens have said they believe there's climate change, they believe women should be paid the same as men, they want a debt-free college education, they don't want us invading countries, they want a raise in the minimum wage and they want a single-payer true universal health care system. None of that has changed. We live in a country where the majority agree with the "liberal" position. We just lack the liberal leadership to make that happen.”