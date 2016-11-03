Shifting from "method-acting" politics to "reality" politics

click to enlarge

A theater director once told me about the secret to method acting.“You act the part,” he said, “until you become the part.”That’s what happened to our political discussions. We have spent so many years acting as if we were mean-spirited, ideologically intolerant thugs that we now, as a nation, have become mean-spirited, ideologically intolerant thugs.The first presidential campaign that I ever covered closely in any way was the 1988 race that pitted Republican George H.W. Bush, then the vice president, against Democrat Michael Dukakis, Massachusetts’ governor. At the time, it was considered a nasty, even vicious campaign.The Bush campaign pushed forward an ad about Willie Horton, a convicted murderer who raped a Maryland woman and assaulted and robbed her fiancée after he failed to return from a Massachusetts furlough. The commercial played to some of this country’s worst racial prejudices and managed to suggest that Dukakis condoned rape and murder.For his part, Dukakis suggested that Ronald Reagan’s White House – in which Bush served – was little more than political bordello in which everything was for sale. Dukakis compared the corruption to a rotting fish, which, he said, stinks from the head down.Nearly 30 years later, this seems tame, almost quaint.Back then, though, it was considered rough stuff.The debate focused not on policy disagreements – though they were significant – but on assaults on the other candidate’s character.The reasoning was that the quickest, easiest path to victory was destroying the other candidate’s reputation and thus making it impossible for him to win.Bush won. Dukakis lost – and had hard feelings.Some years later, I talked with Dukakis about that campaign. He said it had been a turning point in American political life.Democrats, he said, “went to school after that race” – and vowed never again to bring a knife to a gun fight.His response was interesting for two reasons.The first is that he let himself and other Democrats off the hook for their own hard shots during that campaign.The second is that he demonstrated how easy it was to arrive at rationalizations for escalating personal attacks disguised as political appeals.The funny thing is that, despite that campaign’s surface animosity, both Bush and Dukakis were play-acting. Bush quietly assured foreign leaders that his attack ads about his Democratic opponent were overblown – that, were Dukakis to win, other countries could work well with him. And Dukakis told me during an interview during the campaign that Bush was a reasonable and honest man.In other words, they were acting out roles.Somewhere along the way, it stopped being an act.Does anyone doubt at this point that Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump genuinely do despise each other? Can anyone imagine either one of them quietly assuring foreign leaders that disaster won’t follow if the other is elected?More important, can anyone deny that their followers – the millions of Americans who made these two our choices for leader of the free world – have little but contempt for those on the other side?Clinton’s supporters descried the Trump followers’ chants of “lock her up” at The Donald’s rallies and the Republican’s threat to jail her should he be elected.But now Clinton’s supporters have started shouting “lock him up” when Trump’s name is mentioned at her rallies.Again, we see the speed with which we can rationalize racing toward the gutter.It’s tempting to lay the blame for this ugliness at Clinton’s and Trump’s feet.Tempting, but not true.This is on us.Living in a self-governing society means we cannot evade responsibility for what our country has become – or for who we are.The brutal truth is Clinton and Trump are our candidates because we chose them. And the campaign tactics of speaking to and stoking up our worst impulses they use because we Americans have demonstrated, again and again, that we not only tolerate such tactics, we reward the candidates who use them.We live now in a country in which neighbors and fellow citizens too often see each other not as people who have different points of view, but as the enemy. We snarl rather than speak.We have acted like angry, mistrustful zealots for so long that we have become the part.