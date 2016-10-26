NUVOpop: New Comic Book Releases for October 26th, 2016!

Hello everyone! Take a break from crying about the Walking Dead Season 7 premiere to check out some comics! This is a very spooky week! There are many scares to be found within the pages of the comics that are out this week.
There's a Disney Halloween Special, a Halloween special made by the talented Eric Powel
that focuses on scary campfire stores, and there are two Evil Dead
mini series out this week as well.
From DC's Rebirth, Teen Titans
and Batman Beyond
are officially starting up. A new Serenity
series is starting this week as well!
TOP PICKS
Bloodshot USA
(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Doug Braithwaite
Project Rising Spirit is America's greatest exporter of classified weapons and they've just out done themselves. They made a virus that's capable of turning people into soldiers. They can destroy a nation from the inside out... and they've just released the virus upon New York City. It's up to Bloodshot to infiltrate New York City and save the city before it destroys itself.
Doctor Strange and the Sorcerers Supreme
(W) Robbie Thompson (A) Javier Rodriguez
When an ancient evil threaten the fabric of reality, Doctor Strange must recruit the help of all the Sorcerers Supreme. Merlin! Wiccan! The Ancient One! And many many more Sorcerers Supreme from the past, present, and future will band together to stop this massive threat. But watch your back, Doctor Strange. Some of these guys aren't looking out for your best interest..
The Skeptics
(W) Tini Howard (A/CA) Devaki Neogi
It's the 1960's, and Russia and the US are in the middle of the Cold War! Russia has the H-Bomb and youths that are psychically powered. America has.... nothing. Pringles, maybe. Dr. Isobel Santaclara is a very strange woman on a mission. She aims to trick the entire world into thinking that she's found two teens that are psychics as well. She's trained them well and now they will be put to the test.
Vigilante Southland
(W) Gary Phillips (A) Elena Casagrande
Donny led a comfortable life with his girl friend Dorrie, who was really into politics. One day Dorrie stumbles upon a horrible secret and the next day she's dead. Distraught by the loss of his beloved, Donny decides to carry on her work. Armed with loads of shocking information, he puts on a mask and starts searching for the reason why Dorrie was murdered.
[image-6] Wonder Woman 75th Anniversary Special
(CA) Jim Lee
Wonder Woman turns 75 this year! Join the celebration by picking up this anthology comic about everyone's favorite Amazon. There are plenty of new stories and fantastic illustrations done by the most talented group of people.
ALSO.
If you can't get enough of Wonder Woman, then Wonder Woman #9
is out this week and it features a love story between Diana and Steve Trevor!
That's all for this week! You may resume crying. Walking Dead #160
comes out next week, as well as a new Catwoman series! There's also Avengers Now
and Unworthy Thor
beginning next week.
Also, be sure to stop at your local comic shop this Saturday to pick up some FREE Halloween comics!
I will see you next week.