The funny thing about guns and American history

History can be a great teacher.But we have to be willing to learn the lessons.It has occurred to me often as we Americans slog our way through this dispiriting presidential campaign in this age of relentless divisiveness that many of our troubles stem from the fact that we don’t understand our own past.In an exchange I had a few months back with Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour – perhaps the primary advocate in the state for the National Rifle Association and other gun groups – he said that one reason he supported unfettered access to firearms was because of America’s revolutionary history.He cited the continental militia, in particular. He marveled at what armed citizens had accomplished in hurling back the redcoats to help the fledgling United States of America achieve its independence.Lucas merely articulated, albeit with more passion and eloquence, the same argument the NRA’s Wayne LaPierre has advanced for years as the historical case for expansive gun ownership.It’s a seductive notion, this idea that untrained farmers and tradesmen seized their trusty muskets and hurled back the mightiest military force on earth so that a people yearning to be free could thrust off the yoke of tyranny.Unfortunately, it’s not true.George Washington deplored the militia’s performance in battle during the Revolutionary War. The Continental Congress despaired over the militia’s ineffectiveness.Even Samuel Adams, perhaps the most egalitarian of our founders, denigrated the militia:“Would any man in his senses, who wishes the war may be carried on with vigor, prefer the temporary and expensive drafts of militia to a permanent and well-appointed army?”If the militia members did not fight effectively in battle, why, then, are they not forgotten?At least part of the reason is that the militia did perform a role in the war. The militia served as a kind of police force, one that helped to keep slaves from revolting and loyalists to the crown from providing aid to the British troops.As such, they helped to keep weapons out of the hands of those who might use them against the Continental troops.In other words, the militia members — who now are touted as the poster boys for the NRA and gun rights — actually were some of the earliest agents of gun control in this country’s history.That’s what’s known as irony.The other reason the militia loom large in our national memory is that the militias serve a mythic purpose.Our national mythology is that our founding represented a new birth of freedom, a restored innocence made possible by a return to an American Eden. In this mythology, we Americans lived once upon a time unfettered by constraints of either government or reality.The immediate problem of this myth, of course, is that Americans in the 18th century who were not white males did not live in freedom, period.But another problem is this myth denies the larger reality of this country’s founding. Our founders were practical men. They did not fight a revolution to dispense with government – that was a dream hatched later by anarchists – but to create a country in which the people governed themselves.It is more romantic to imagine hardy pioneers, muskets in hand, marching through an untouched wilderness to form a country than it is to remember that the true miracle of our founding came from weary men studying by lamplight, reading, writing, arguing, amending, negotiating and compromising their way to form a government like no other.What they came up with, after starts and stops, was a system that advanced national needs, protected individual rights and created mechanisms for balancing competing interests, even those not anticipated in the 1700s.It was – and is – a marvel of political engineering.The famed director John Ford’s last great film, “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” explored the way we Americans substitute myth for reality. The film’s most famous line is:“When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.”But when we print the legend — when we forgot our actual history — we conjure up a past that never existed.And we pine for a future for which we may long but constantly eludes us, like a ghost that vanishes from our grasp into the mist of our imagination as we reach for it.