The Bayh-Young debate wasn't Lincoln and Douglas

click to enlarge (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, pool)

Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas really made things tough for U.S. Senate candidates.When Lincoln and Douglas debated in 1858, they were arguing about the fate of a nation. They jousted over the meaning of what it means to be an American and advanced arguments that continue to echo across time.Democrat Evan Bayh, Republican Todd Young and Libertarian Lucy Brenton didn’t quite hit that high standard when they debated Tuesday night in WFYI’s studios in Indianapolis.Theirs was a lively encounter, but one that is not likely to linger in memory. Each candidate came in with a task and — with varying degrees of success — each did what he or she set out to do.Brenton’s job, of course, was the simplest. She had to seize her moment in the spotlight, explain who and what Libertarians are and make all of that seem warm and inviting.She succeeded.She made a few jokes about being part of a “mom corps,” dropped in a Star Wars reference or two, repeatedly pointed in the other candidates’ direction and said, with a smile on her face, that they were owned by special interests.Young came out swinging. Every question — climate change, the Middle East, Russian aggression, guns, etc. — seemed to him to be an opportunity to pivot to his talking points.In fact, it often appeared that Young’s economic development plan centered on the creation of a statewide drinking game. If every Hoosier over the age of 21 lifted a glass each time Young mentioned that he was a Marine, that Bayh voted for Obamacare, that Bayh was a lobbyist or that Bayh was a “D.C. insider,” every brewery, winery and distillery in America would experience full employment.Bayh’s approach was subtler.He came into the debate determined to show that he was the adult in the room, the unflappable grown-up who could not be rattled.When Young smacked him, Bayh shook his head, more with studied regret than in anger, and all but tut-tutted that it wasn’t true.At times, Young’s inability to rattle Bayh seemed to annoy the Republican. Near the end of the debate, Young shook his finger in Bayh’s direction and accused the Democrat of selling out Hoosiers.“You took the money and ran,” Young said.It wasn’t a moment that suggested senatorial dignity — which Bayh pointed out in the press conferences that followed the debate.There, Bayh delivered a small soliloquy on the rhythms, protocols and courtesies of the U.S. Senate.“It’s a collegial place,” Bayh said, before adding that people who don’t recognize that aren’t likely to be “productive.”Then he delivered his body blow.Referring to Young’s finger-pointing near the debate’s conclusion, Bayh did his patented sorrowful head shake and said:“He seemed like he was kind of losing it there at the end.”It was an old pro’s counterpunch.For his part, Young refused to back down.In his press conference, Young said he pushed Bayh hard because Hoosiers need to decide “how much character matters.”He said he didn’t regret speaking of his opponent in harsh terms.“I don’t apologize for my passion, my conviction,” Young said.If Bayh and Young played the antagonists in a kind of low-rent Greek drama, Brenton assumed the role of the chorus and offered both wry commentary and comic relief throughout the hour.At one point, she said both her opponents had gone over “to the dark side.”Then, right at the end, she stepped out from behind the lectern and said she wanted to put some distance between herself and her two opponents because they were slinging too much mud and she was wearing a white suit.In her press conference, she was asked about her zingers and she chortled.“If you can’t have fun in politics,” Brenton chuckled, “you’re not doing it right.”Maybe that’s the key lesson for the evening.For all their differences, Lincoln and Douglas liked and respected each other. They hit each other hard, but above the belt.America was better for it.I’m not sure we can say the same about Tuesday night’s Senate debate.