NUVOpop: Great Lakes Avengers!

Hey everyone! Welcome back!
There aren't as many new titles out this week as last week, however there's a lot of cool stuff going on. A new Spider-Man event starts this week, and we get two new super hero titles as well- Solo (former Merc for Money)
and Mosaic (the newest Inhuman)
. There's also a Lost Boys
comics, a Warhammer 4000 series and a new Dark Tower: Drawing of Three
series as well!
TOP PICKS
The Clone Conspiracy
(W) Dan Slott (A) Jim Cheung
It's a new Amazing Spider-Man event! The Jackal is back and has figured out the key to eternal life and this means huge and horrible things for the wall crawler. Death is one of the defining points for Spider-Man. But if the Jackal has discovered a way to bring back all of his loved ones, will he still be the same?
Electric Sublime
(W) W. Maxwell Price (A/CA) Martin Morazzo
After the Mona Lisa is tampered with, the Bureau of Artistic Integrity calls the world's greatest art detective for help. However, he's been in a mental hospital for years because of the insanity that comes with his job. Crime, adventure, mystery, madness and talking mannequins all collide in the Electric Sublime
!
Great Lakes Avengers
(W) Zac Gorman (A/CA) Will Robson
The world's worst Avengers group is back and worse than ever! After gaining the rights to the Avengers name and being reinstated as an official Avengers team, Dr. Val Ventura (AKA the Flatman)
starts getting the gang back together. However after a series of deaths and members quitting, the only people that are left are Big Bertha and Doorman? Will they blow their second shot at super hero-dom??
Mosaic
(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Khary Randolph
Mosaic is Marvel's newest Inhuman! Morris Sackett was a professional basketball player and world famous celebrity... until the Terrigen Mists changed everything. His body was destroyed and now he has the ability to jump from person to person, like a ghost. While he's in a person's body, he can control them and the memories they hold. Follow him on his terrifying and strange new adventures!
Reborn
(W) Mark Millar (A) Greg Capullo, Jonathan Glapion
Mark Millar explores the after life in his new sci-fi comic epic! Have you ever wondered where we go when we die? Perhaps there is no heaven or hell, instead you go some place else where you are reborn into the best version of yourself. What if instead, we go to a world where we have to fight for survival?
That's all for this week! Next week, Cave Carson Has A Cybernetic Eye
and Infamous Doom
both start!
I'll see you next week!