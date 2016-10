NUVOpop: Great Lakes Avengers!

10/12 Great Lakes Avengers! from Bridget Wilson on Vimeo.

Hey everyone! Welcome back!There aren't as many new titles out this week as last week, however there's a lot of cool stuff going on. A new Spider-Man event starts this week, and we get two new super hero titles as well- Soloand Mosaic. There's also acomics, a Warhammer 4000 series and a newseries as well!(W) Dan Slott (A) Jim CheungIt's a new Amazing Spider-Man event! The Jackal is back and has figured out the key to eternal life and this means huge and horrible things for the wall crawler. Death is one of the defining points for Spider-Man. But if the Jackal has discovered a way to bring back all of his loved ones, will he still be the same?(W) W. Maxwell Price (A/CA) Martin MorazzoAfter the Mona Lisa is tampered with, the Bureau of Artistic Integrity calls the world's greatest art detective for help. However, he's been in a mental hospital for years because of the insanity that comes with his job. Crime, adventure, mystery, madness and talking mannequins all collide in the(W) Zac Gorman (A/CA) Will RobsonThe world's worst Avengers group is back and worse than ever! After gaining the rights to the Avengers name and being reinstated as an official Avengers team, Dr. Val Venturastarts getting the gang back together. However after a series of deaths and members quitting, the only people that are left are Big Bertha and Doorman? Will they blow their second shot at super hero-dom??(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Khary RandolphMosaic is Marvel's newest Inhuman! Morris Sackett was a professional basketball player and world famous celebrity... until the Terrigen Mists changed everything. His body was destroyed and now he has the ability to jump from person to person, like a ghost. While he's in a person's body, he can control them and the memories they hold. Follow him on his terrifying and strange new adventures!(W) Mark Millar (A) Greg Capullo, Jonathan GlapionMark Millar explores the after life in his new sci-fi comic epic! Have you ever wondered where we go when we die? Perhaps there is no heaven or hell, instead you go some place else where you are reborn into the best version of yourself. What if instead, we go to a world where we have to fight for survival?That's all for this week! Next week,andboth start!If you need the full release list, click here. I'll see you next week!