Thursday, October 13, 2016

#NUVOpop: Great Lakes Avengers!

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 7:17 PM

10/12 Great Lakes Avengers! from Bridget Wilson on Vimeo.



Hey everyone! Welcome back!

There aren't as many new titles out this week as last week, however there's a lot of cool stuff going on. A new Spider-Man event starts this week, and we get two new super hero titles as well- Solo (former Merc for Money) and Mosaic (the newest Inhuman). There's also a Lost Boys comics, a Warhammer 4000 series and a new Dark Tower: Drawing of Three series as well!


TOP PICKS

click to enlarge the-clone-conspiracy-1-main-cover.jpg
The Clone Conspiracy
(W) Dan Slott (A) Jim Cheung

It's a new Amazing Spider-Man event! The Jackal is back and has figured out the key to eternal life and this means huge and horrible things for the wall crawler. Death is one of the defining points for Spider-Man. But if the Jackal has discovered a way to bring back all of his loved ones, will he still be the same?
click to enlarge stl021279.jpg
Electric Sublime

(W) W. Maxwell Price (A/CA) Martin Morazzo

After the Mona Lisa is tampered with, the Bureau of Artistic Integrity calls the world's greatest art detective for help. However, he's been in a mental hospital for years because of the insanity that comes with his job. Crime, adventure, mystery, madness and talking mannequins all collide in the Electric Sublime!
click to enlarge great-lakes-avengers-cover.jpg
Great Lakes Avengers
(W) Zac Gorman (A/CA) Will Robson

The world's worst Avengers group is back and worse than ever! After gaining the rights to the Avengers name and being reinstated as an official Avengers team, Dr. Val Ventura (AKA the Flatman) starts getting the gang back together. However after a series of deaths and members quitting, the only people that are left are Big Bertha and Doorman? Will they blow their second shot at super hero-dom??

click to enlarge stl019978.jpg
Mosaic
(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Khary Randolph

Mosaic is Marvel's newest Inhuman! Morris Sackett was a professional basketball player and world famous celebrity... until the Terrigen Mists changed everything. His body was destroyed and now he has the ability to jump from person to person, like a ghost. While he's in a person's body, he can control them and the memories they hold. Follow him on his terrifying and strange new adventures! 

click to enlarge download.jpg
Reborn
(W) Mark Millar (A) Greg Capullo, Jonathan Glapion

Mark Millar explores the after life in his new sci-fi comic epic! Have you ever wondered where we go when we die? Perhaps there is no heaven or hell, instead you go some place else where you are reborn into the best version of yourself. What if instead, we go to a world where we have to fight for survival? 


That's all for this week! Next week, Cave Carson Has A Cybernetic Eye and Infamous Doom both start!

If you need the full release list, click here.

I'll see you next week!
Reddit Email Add to favorites

