Guest Voices

Thursday, September 29, 2016

#NUVOpop: Josie and the Pussycats!

Posted By on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 5:30 PM

9/28 Josie and the Pussycats! from Bridget Wilson on Vimeo.

Hey everyone! The rest of the week is supposed to be rainy and gloomy, however that doesn't mean you have to mope about! There are comics to be read! In fact, there are so many new comics out this week, you could make an umbrella out of them to shield you from the rain.

*PLEASE DON'T MAKE AN UMBRELLA OUT OF COMICS*

This week in comics... there's a new Assassin's Creed comic called Locus which takes place in Victorian London. Set sail with Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean comic! Also, why vote Hillary or Trump when you could vote for the Three Stooges?! Yes that's right; the Three Stooges are running for office but I suppose we won't be any worse off than before.

TOP PICKS
click to enlarge batman_beyond_rebirth_1_2.jpg

Batman Beyond Rebirth
(W) Dan Jurgens (A) Ryan Sook

Terry McGinnis is back in action! It's been about six months since the events of Batman Beyond #16 and Neo-Gotham has been rebuilding itself. Terry is getting used to being Batman again and it's tough since most people think that he's dead. And Bruce Wayne? No one knows what happened to him. But the Jokerz have some terrible things up their sleeves and they're ready to show Neo-Gotham what they're made of.
click to enlarge frost_cv1_previews_5763389e555d10.93367362.jpg
Frostbite
(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Jason Shawn Alexander

It's the second ice age and humanity is holding on by a thread. Most of the planet has been wiped out and if that weren't enough, there's a new disease called "frostbite" that freezes people from the inside out. Fortunately, scientist and his daughter have discovered a cure to frostbite. However, there are people that don't want a cure to frostbite..
click to enlarge josie-and-the-pussycats-cover.jpg
Josie and the Pussycats
(W) Marguerite Bennett, Cameron Deordio (A/CA) Audrey Mok

It's Josie and the Pussycats like you've never seen them before! In this reboot from Marguerite Bennett and Cameron Deordio, this is the band's new origin story. Josie is trying to get a band together so she can achieve her dreams of fame and stardom, but a band needs trust in order to survive. Will the be able to make it or will they break it?

click to enlarge surgeonx_01-1.png
Surgeon X
(W) Sara Kenney (A) John Watkiss

It's a dark future for Britain. The entire country is on medical collapse! The government is trying to regulate medical practices. They're trying to control how much surgery is available to everyone and how much medicine everyone is allowed to have. Antibiotics have been greatly restricted to the point where people are dying left and right. The people are calling for change and in the middle of all of this, Sugeon X arrives on the scene... and she's here to save lives.
click to enlarge teen-titans-rebirth-1-2-600x923.jpg
Teen Titans Rebirth
(W) Ben Percy (A) Jonboy Meyers

Things have been pretty messy after the events of Teen Titans #24. Tim Drake is missing in action, Raven is off on her own and the entire team is in shambles. Now, Damian Wayne is stepping up to lead a new team of Teen Titans! He's recruiting Starfire, Beast Boy, Kid Flash, and Raven to help him take down his grandfather, Ra's al Ghul! Will Damian be able to lead a team properly or is he in over his head?


That's all for this week! Next week, join us for the Death of Hawkman, a special Deadman series and a He-Man/ Thundercats crossover!

If you need the full release list, click here.

See you next week! 
