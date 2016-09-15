NUVOpop: DOOM PATROL!

9/14 Doom Patrol! from Bridget Wilson on Vimeo.
Grant Morrison's Doom Patrol
is back and it's being written by Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance. Gerard Way is starting a new DC imprint that will be known as "Young Animal".
Similar to Vertigo, Young Animal will focus on comics for mature readers. He will be writing a few new titles under the imprint as well! It's all very exciting news.
Marvel has some more Civil War 2 tie ins out this week as well. We also have a new comic called Hadrian's Wall
, which is about the second Cold War... in space!
TOP PICKS
Action Comics #963
(W) Dan Jurgens (A) Patrick Zircher
So far, the Action Comics series has been insane, to say the least. The Earth Prime Superman is dead. In his wake, Lex Luthor has started to call himself Superman, a new Superwoman has blasted on the scene, China has begun making their very own Superman, and an older Superman has become the protector of Metropolis. However, that isn't even the strangest thing to happen. During a fight with Doomsday, Clark Kent appeared. A normal, non flying Clark Kent. In the latest issue of Action Comics, this Clark Kent will prove once and for all that he is NOT Superman.
Animosity #2
(W) Marguerite Bennett (A) Rafael de Latorre
It is now one year after animals gained the ability to talk and think for themselves. The world may have gone down hill from there. Animals are exacting revenge on humanity for all the cruelty they've endured from us. New York City is all that remains of the US government and military, and now the "Animilitary" is closing in around them. Mean while, Sandor the blood hound and his 10 year old human are just trying to avoid the conflict..
Doom Patrol #1
(W) Gerard Way (A) Nick Derington
The Doom Patrol is back under the new DC Imprint called "Young Animal" and it's being written by Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance,
Umbrella Academy)
. Don't expect it to be like Grant Morrison's run of Doom Patrol
; it's even weirder. Doom Patrol
follows a group of DC's strangest superheroes as they tackle even stranger super villains.
You, uh, just gotta check it out. Thank me later.
Flash #6
(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Carmine Di Giandomenico
Flash's newest super villain, Godspeed, is speeding on to the scene. Flash #5
was his first appearance but now you get to see him go toe to toe with the Flash himself! Godspeed is terrifying. He's worse than Zoom from the Flash TV show (I know it's hard to imagine, but just try okay)
. Godspeed has been going around, killing speedsters and harvesting their powers for himself so that he can become stronger.. Will the Flash be able to make it out alive this time?
The Forevers #1
(W) Curt Pires (A) Eric Pfeiffer
The Forevers
follows a group of five friends who wanted to be super stars. So in order to achieve stardom, they made a pact with a witch. For years they were on top of their game. Nothing could stop them! It's been a few years now and their novelty has worn off. They're not the young stars they once were. When one of them dies, they begin to feel the power of the magic surge again..
Next week, we have a new Aliens series and there's a series from DC about Raven from the Teen Titans!
