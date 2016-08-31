Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

Guest Voices

Archives | RSS

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Wednesday, August 31, 2016

The Clintons make Republicans dumb

Posted By on Wed, Aug 31, 2016 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge Hillary Clinton is sworn into the office of Secretary of State by Vice President Joe Biden surrounded by her family. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • wikimedia commons
  • Hillary Clinton is sworn into the office of Secretary of State by Vice President Joe Biden surrounded by her family.
Republicans are about to suffer another attack of stupidity.

An Associated Press story detailing that major donors to the Clinton Foundation managed to secure meetings with Hillary Clinton while she was secretary of state has sent GOP fire-breathers into overdrive.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump flooded social media with calls for an investigation. Several Republican members of Congress followed The Donald’s lead and issued press releases demanding that a special prosecutor be appointed to investigate the matter.

Sigh.

These people never learn.

Bill and Hillary Clinton met when they both attended the Yale University School of Law, where they both were top students. They are among the best legal minds of their generation.

That, in part, is the reason why Republican efforts to nail them on legal grounds always fail. The Clintons know where the line is and, with long years of practice, they have become adept at tiptoeing along it.

The attempts to defeat the Clintons through legal investigations also end in disaster because both husband and wife have finely developed instincts for self-preservation. There is no doubt that they love money and the good life, but not nearly as much as they love political power.

Bill Clinton began running for president while he was still in his mother’s womb. Hillary Clinton’s campaign for the nation’s highest office began in the seconds right after her husband took the presidential oath for the first time.

Neither Clinton is likely ever to do something that would end their chances of returning to the White House.

And, again, because they have fought upon this terrain so often before, they know how to turn these attacks to their advantage.

Republicans were convinced 20 years ago they had Bill Clinton skinned and scalped over his dalliance with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. By the time the impeachment and subsequent trial in the U.S. Senate had ended, several Republican members of Congress had seen their careers come to an end – and Bill Clinton enjoyed some of the highest public approval numbers of his presidency.

That pattern has repeated itself again and again.

Republicans attack, the Clintons parry and the GOP inevitably ends up sustaining the deepest wounds.

The outcome will be the same this time.

The AP story reveals a pattern of behavior on Hillary Clinton’s part that is unseemly but not illegal. (If it becomes a crime for public officials to open their doors to people of wealth, every member of Congress, every governor and most state legislators soon will find themselves under indictment.)

Using a special prosecutor or some other investigatory means to trickle out details embarrassing to the Clintons also won’t be effective.

Because the Clintons have dominated the nation’s attention for a quarter-century, there are few Americans who haven’t made up their minds about them already. The news that they like to cut ethical corners stopped being a revelation two decades ago.

More evidence won’t change many minds.

What the GOP needs right now is a way to persuade wavering moderate Republicans, distrustful independents and disaffected Democrats to swing their way.

Attacking Clinton won’t do that, but there is a way it could be done.

Long ago, a Republican presidential candidate destroyed his Democratic opponent by asking one simple question during a debate:

“Are you better off than you were four years ago?

The brilliance of Ronald Reagan’s query during his 1980 race against Jimmy Carter was that it shifted the focus back where it always should be in public service – on the lives of the people elected officials are supposed to serve. It also helped make the Republican Party the dominant political force in this country for a generation or more.

The brutal fact is that if a candidate, Republican or Democrat, asked Reagan’s question now, many Americans could not answer yes without lying. Even with the stock market notching record highs and employment numbers setting new standards, the middle class is dissolving and the American standard of living is eroding.

Making this race about those citizens who feel the American Dream slipping from their grasp would be the smart thing to do.

Instead, the GOP wants to make this race about Hillary Clinton.

Attacks of stupidity are costly – sometimes more than others.

This is likely to be one of the “more” times.
Reddit Email Add to favorites

Latest in Guest Voices

Around the Web

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

About The Author

John Krull

John Krull
Bio:
 John Krull is director of Franklin College’s Pulliam School of Journalism, host of “No Limits” WFYI 90.1 Indianapolis and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news service powered by Franklin College journalism students.

Events & Best Bets

Today Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue
Featured Exhibit: Charlene Marsh & Zhen Zhong Duan

Best Bet: Featured Exhibit: Charlene Marsh & Zhen Zhong Duan @ Brown County Art Guild

Free.

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Keep in-the-know
on-the-fly

Sign up for Nuvo
E-Newsletters:

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • August 24-30, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation