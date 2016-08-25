NUVOpop: Generation Zero

8/24 Generation Zero! from Bridget Wilson on Vimeo.
Hello everyone! Welcome back to another stellar week of comic related goodness!
This week.. we have an origin story for Ulysses- the Inhuman that started all this Civil War 2 nonsense. There's also a new Atomic Robo series, a new Godzilla series and the Duck Avenger #0
! Valiant is releasing some cool stuff this week as well; we have a new series about a group of super powered teens and the Valiant Universe Handbook which is your guide to everything Valiant related!
TOP PICKS
click to enlarge
Blue Beetle Rebirth
(W) Keith Giffen (A) Scott Kolins
Jaime Reyes wakes up one day in the middle of the desert with no knowledge of the past few years. When he makes his way home, he finds out that the government is hot on his trail! They want to learn more about Jaime and the scarab that gives him his power! When all seems lost, Kord Industries swoops in and protects Jaime and his family... but why?
click to enlarge
Civil War 2 Ulysses
(W) Al Ewing (A) Jefte Palo
In this prequel to Civil War 2
, we learn more about Ulysses- the man that started all of this. In Civil War #0
, we first met Ulysses at college and he was a normal student... until the Terrigen Mists swept on to campus. Now, he can predict the future, sort of. Learn about how he came to join the Inhumans!
click to enlarge
Generation Zero
(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Francis Portela
Valiant's newest superhero comic! The psiots were a group of kids that were raised to be killers and nothing more. Now they are on the run and help people who are in need! Don't worry about trying to get a hold of them; they will contact you!
click to enlarge
Hellblazer
(W) Simon Oliver (A/CA) Moritat
Constantine is back and London barely survived his arrival! However Constantine is in a load of trouble. Swamp Thing is calling in a favor, Mercury won't leave him be and something wicked this way comes... for Constantine!
click to enlarge
Lake of Fire
(W) Nathan Fairbairn (A) Matt Smith
Lake of Fire takes place in 1200 AD during the Crusades. An alien vessel crash lands on Earth and starts hunting humans! The only thing that stands between humanity and our demise is a group of crusaders!
That's all for this week! Next week SAGA IS BACK SO EVERYONE REJOICE. And it's an epic new story arc. One that's been building up since the first issue. So get ready!
If you need the full release list, click here!
I'll see you next week!