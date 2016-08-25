Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters

Guest Voices

Archives | RSS

Reddit Email Add to favorites

Thursday, August 25, 2016

#NUVOpop: Generation Zero

Posted By on Thu, Aug 25, 2016 at 12:24 PM

8/24 Generation Zero! from Bridget Wilson on Vimeo.

Hello everyone! Welcome back to another stellar week of comic related goodness!

This week.. we have an origin story for Ulysses- the Inhuman that started all this Civil War 2 nonsense. There's also a new Atomic Robo series, a new Godzilla series and the Duck Avenger #0! Valiant is releasing some cool stuff this week as well; we have a new series about a group of super powered teens and the Valiant Universe Handbook which is your guide to everything Valiant related!

TOP PICKS 
click to enlarge dc-rebirth-blue-beetle.jpg
Blue Beetle Rebirth
(W) Keith Giffen (A) Scott Kolins

Jaime Reyes wakes up one day in the middle of the desert with no knowledge of the past few years. When he makes his way home, he finds out that the government is hot on his trail! They want to learn more about Jaime and the scarab that gives him his power! When all seems lost, Kord Industries swoops in and protects Jaime and his family... but why?

click to enlarge civil_war_ii_ulysses_1_cover-1500x2308.jpg
Civil War 2 Ulysses
(W) Al Ewing (A) Jefte Palo

In this prequel to Civil War 2, we learn more about Ulysses- the man that started all of this. In Civil War #0, we first met Ulysses at college and he was a normal student... until the Terrigen Mists swept on to campus. Now, he can predict the future, sort of. Learn about how he came to join the Inhumans!

click to enlarge val2.jpg
Generation Zero
(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Francis Portela

Valiant's newest superhero comic! The psiots were a group of kids that were raised to be killers and nothing more. Now they are on the run and help people who are in need! Don't worry about trying to get a hold of them; they will contact you!

click to enlarge download.jpg
Hellblazer
(W) Simon Oliver (A/CA) Moritat

Constantine is back and London barely survived his arrival! However Constantine is in a load of trouble. Swamp Thing is calling in a favor, Mercury won't leave him be and something wicked this way comes... for Constantine! 

click to enlarge lake-of-fire-issue-1.jpg
Lake of Fire
(W) Nathan Fairbairn (A) Matt Smith

Lake of Fire takes place in 1200 AD during the Crusades. An alien vessel crash lands on Earth and starts hunting humans! The only thing that stands between humanity and our demise is a group of crusaders!


That's all for this week! Next week SAGA IS BACK SO EVERYONE REJOICE. And it's an epic new story arc. One that's been building up since the first issue. So get ready!

If you need the full release list, click here! 

I'll see you next week!
Reddit Email Add to favorites

More by Bridget W.

Latest in Guest Voices

Around the Web

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending Now

More Shared

This Week's Flyers

More by Bridget W.

Events & Best Bets

Today Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu
Featured Exhibit: Charlene Marsh & Zhen Zhong Duan

Best Bet: Featured Exhibit: Charlene Marsh & Zhen Zhong Duan @ Brown County Art Guild

Free.

Today's Best Bets | All of today's events

Arts
Screen
Music
Sports
Dining
Bars

Submit an Event

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Keep in-the-know
on-the-fly

Sign up for Nuvo
E-Newsletters:

Around the Web

Current Issue

Issue Cover

This Week's
Digital Edition

  • August 24-30, 2016

Current City Guide

Find a Nuvo Cover Gallery Archives
Search
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Pinterest
  • Instagram
  • Sign Up for Our E-Newsletters
Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events Newsletters Sign up for the latest news and to win free tickets to events
Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana Tickets Buy tickets to events around Central Indiana
Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners Contests Win free stuff from NUVOmedia and our partners
Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities Classifieds Buy, sell and trade opportunities
Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana Nuvo Singles Meet tens of thousands of local singles around central Indiana
This Week's Issue Issue Cover This Week's Issue
 Find a Nuvo
Publication Info
Check It Out

All contents copyright © 2016 NUVO Inc.
3951 N. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Website powered by Foundation