Thursday, October 13, 2016

Local Business

Luke Newton traveled across America while working

Newton's the keynote speaker at the Oct. 18th IUPUI Talent Network Forum

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 9:39 AM

click to enlarge SUBMITTED PHOTO
  • Submitted Photo

[Editor's Note: This Sponsored Content is brought to you by IUPUI and NUVOland Marketing. NUVO Editorial had no input on this content]

Working from home is fun. You can wear your pajamas all day, listen to Metallica on full blast, and make funny faces at your boss as she drones on during a conference call. But there is a limit to how much fun you can have cooped up in your living room. What if - instead of being confined to your house - you traveled across America while working instead?

That’s what Luke Newton (keynote speaker at the October 18 IUPUI Talent Network Forum) did. In his words:

“My wife and I sold our home and possessions, bought a 1976 Airstream that we renovated, and took to the road. For two years we traveled full-time across the country while working completely remote visiting over 20 states, dozens of beaches, mountains, National Parks, and ‘world’s biggest’ sites along the way. During the earliest beginnings of work/life integration we tested the limits of the remote workforce - using an array of saas solutions that enabled me to manage my teams and clients. For 2 years we were able to both create, execute, and manage complex marketing campaigns for some of the world’s largest brands from wherever I was at the moment. Some of my largest customers I never once met in person.”

click to enlarge Luke Newton - SUBMITTED PHOTO
  • Submitted Photo
  • Luke Newton

Luke brings more than a decade of successful experiences in entrepreneurship, technology and revenue-generating marketing solutions. Currently, Luke serves as Senior Solutions Engineer at Salesforce Marketing Cloud. In addition to leading multiple positions at Salesforce, Luke has also co-founded multiple successful start-up companies in Central Indiana, including Right Interactive, nimblejack and MyCampaignPro.

He will be delivering the keynote at the Talent Network Forum, an event sponsored by IUPUI Professional Development and Corporate Education.

Luke’s career has allowed him to appreciate the value of talent management from the perspective of small start-ups to enterprise companies. He also values the ability to grow and adapt skills to improve talent and advance professional development. This networking session brings business leaders and professionals together to meet and share information, contacts, and best practices. Light food and beverages provided.

Join business professionals throughout central Indiana as they convene at IUPUI for a unique opportunity to network, learn from other business leaders, and unlock new ideas for growing talent within your organization. The Talent Network Forum,

When: Tuesday, October 18, 2016 from 3:30-5:30 pm.

Where: IUPUI University Tower & Hine Hall

Cost: $25, Alumni price is $20 with discount code

Who should attend? Business Leaders, CEOs, managers, HR Professionals, talent and Development Professionals and professionals considering career changes or who want to skill-up.

REGISTER HERE

For more information about this event, please contact Sara Griffin, Assistant Director for Outreach and Corporate Education, samgrif@iupui.edu.

