Feijoada festivities at Ivy Tech on Feb. 26

With a humble list of ingredients and a rich history, feijoada has risen to the top of Brazilian culture and is commonly referred to as the country’s national dish. Though feijoada has roots in the Mediterranean culture of Portugal, some historians suggest the modern incarnation of this pork and bean stew was perfected by the captive Africans enslaved during Brazil’s colonial period.
Kyle: Feijoada is much more that just a simple stew in Brazil. It's an important part of the culture. It’s a food that brings people together, and has inspired poetry and songs. Tell us about this beloved Brazilian dish.
Rosane Zelmanovitz: Feijoada is a celebratory thing. Brazilians get together almost every weekend, if not for a traditional gaucho barbecue, then it will be a for a feijoada. It’s a dish that comes from Portugal and was adapted in Brazil for the slaves. They would give them the not-so-good parts of the pork, like the ears, tail or the feet and they would put these ingredients in the black bean stew. But the dish transitioned and now it is for everybody.
Feijoada refers to a huge pot of this stew, but we enjoy it with side dishes like collard greens, oranges, white rice, and farofa, which is prepared from manioc flour. All of this composes feijoada. It’s a very common dish wherever you go in Brazil. Every region you go to will have a different version, but it’s essentially the same dish.
Kyle: How did this simple dish transcend the world of food to become a sort of iconic representation of Brazil?
Zelmanovitz: I think first of all it’s very cheap to make it. It’s the not-so-noble parts of the pork with black beans and rice, it’s affordable. It’s a very democratic dish. [laughs] Anyone can have it. But if you go to a fancy restaurant you can have a more sophisticated version.
Of course you can enjoy feijoada with cachaça [a Brazilian liquor distilled from sugarcane] to make a caipirinha, which is the traditional Brazilian cocktail served wth feijoada. It’s a moment where people relax and connect. Maybe you’re watching a soccer game on TV, or maybe you grab an instrument and play some samba and dance. There is an emotional connection with feijoada. All of the soul of the Brazilian people is in feijoada.
Kyle: This feijoada celebration happening on February 26 is essentially a fundraiser for the Partners of the Americas. It’s my understanding that Partners of the Americas was founded over 50 years ago by President John F. Kennedy. Tell us about this organization and some of the things you’re doing here in the local community.
Zelmanovitz: Partners of the Americas was started in 1963. States here in the U.S. were matched up with states in different countries. In our case, Indiana is partnered with my home state in Brazil, which is Rio Grande do Sul. I didn’t know about this when I moved here eleven years ago. But when I did find out I thought, “This is perfect for me.” There are chapters all over the United States, and Central and South America. It’s funded partially by the Department of State in Washington, but mostly through other member nations and volunteers.
At our feijoada we focus on honoring our host families. We have a youth program called Youth Ambassadors. Every year we have Brazilian high school students visiting here for two months, and this is a moment where we celebrate the Brazilians visiting here, and say our thanks to the host families and schools. We also celebrate all the other programs we have. We have so many things going on. We have a Legislative Fellows program which is a very interesting government to government program for young professionals. In the past we’ve had programs for farmers and nurses. We are now starting a program for judges.
At this event we have in one room over 250 people celebrating Brazilian culture through food and music and friendship. It’s a good time for people to realize how important these programs are and to connect. That’s what we want; we want to engage people.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Rosane compiled a playlist along with some commentary highlighting Brazilian artists.
Simone “Tô Voltando”
"This song connects to the theme of feijoada. “Tô Voltando” means I’m back, or I’m coming back home. This song was written right after the military dictatorship when a lot of artists, philosophers and politicians were exiled. After the dictatorship they were finally able to go back to Brazil. The lyrics are celebrating the idea of coming back home and one of the lines says “Add more water to that feijoada, because I’m coming back”, meaning that friends and family will get together and eat feijoada to celebrate the end of the military dictatorship."
Elis Regina “Alo Alo Marciano”
"This song is very dear to my heart. Elis Regina is a singer that is no longer with us. She was from my home state and she was a very famous singer. This song “Alo Alo Marciano” means “Hello, Hello Martians”. She’s talking about how things are messed up and what would Martians think if they suddenly arrived and saw the crazy things going on. It’s funny, but it was also an interesting critique of what was going on at that time in Brazil."
Ney Matogrossoão “Não Existe Pecado Ao Sul Do Equador”
"This is another singer I love very much. The title translates as “There Is No Sin Below the Equator.” Which means that Brazil is a place where you can really be free and happy and celebrate life and dance and sing and eat. We hug each other all the time. People are in a certain sense almost naive in the way they express themselves and they just live their lives so freely and happy."
Elza Soares
"I like to say she is the Billie Holiday of Brazil, because of her personal story. She has had a very tragic and complicated life. But she managed to survive all that, and with her raspy voice she navigated through decades of huge success, and moments of ups and downs. I love her voice very much. "
Adriana Calcanhotto
"Adriana Calcanhotto is a composer and singer. She writes very profound and deep lyrics that make you think and she has a nice voice as well. She has a range that’s impressive, for example she composed and recorded an album for kids. Not the silly things you would normally hear for kids, but more profound and poetic songs. I love her. "