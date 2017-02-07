Your #NoBanNoWall playlist

When progressives attempt to push forward gun control legislation, a Republican voice is always quick to argue that the “bad guys” will still get their hands on guns no matter how many obstacles are placed in their way.
While I do support some forms of gun control, I think there’s a reasonable logic within that argument. And I would make a similar argument against Donald Trump’s travel ban. Those seeking to do harm to the United States will most certainly find the means to navigate around the ban.
So, instead of stopping terrorists, Trump’s ban — as of this writing, currently on hold thanks to a temporary restraining order issued by U. S. District Court judge James Robart — will cause the unnecessary separation of families, prohibit refugee children from obtaining urgent relief, deny international medical students an education, and prevent musicians from culturally rich nations from performing in the United States.
And it’s the musicians I want to focus on. If Donald Trump is truly interested in promoting peace, prosperity and liberty around the world, -— perhaps he should invest in music.
Throughout history, in democratically bankrupt nation states controlled by oppressive dictators or power hungry theocrats, it’s often musicians who become public enemy number one. I think of the CIA-backed Pinochet coup in Chile on September 11 of 1973. On September 12, Pinochet’s thugs seized the beloved folk singer Victor Jara. After several hours of brutal torture, Jara was executed.
I also think of Brazil’s CIA-sponsored military dictatorship. Brazil’s military junta felt so threatened by the burgeoning Tropicalia arts movement of the late 1960s, they forced a group of revered musicians, including Gilberto Gil and Caetano Veloso, into exile.
These are just a couple examples from a long historical pattern. Dedicated readers of this column may recall my own interviews with various artists facing similar circumstances.
In March of 2013 I spoke with Yahya Hawwa, an exiled singer some call the Voice of the Syrian Revolution. His songs became anthems for protesters demonstrating against the Assad regime. Hawwa told me it was his “duty as an artist and as a singer to stand with my people, even if it does mean that I will pay the ultimate price and lose my very own life. It's my duty as an artist and a human being to fight for those who are oppressed."
In that same month I also talked to Malian musician Baba Salah. This was around the time Islamic militants had taken control over large swaths of Mali and banned all performance of secular music in this region. In the face of this adversity Salah had an unwavering faith in the power of music. "Even leaders and people who are at the center of conflicts can be touched by the message brought by music," Salah told me.
The U.S. government is no stranger to investing in the political power of art. In 1950 the CIA surreptitiously created the Congress for Cultural Freedom, an international agency that promoted everything from jazz to broadway musicals to advance a nationalistic agenda in America’s Cold War with the Soviet Union. The CIA also used the CCF to mobilize against artists they viewed as a threat to American interests, like the great Chilean poet and Communist Party member Pablo Neruda.
In many respects the CCF was a success, sending artists like Dizzy Gillespie or Louis Armstrong on international goodwill tours certainly didn’t hurt America’s reputation. How much good could be accomplished if America invested in the power of music for truly altruistic reasons?
But I won’t hold my breath waiting for Trump to unleash the liberating power of music. Instead I’ll ask for your support. Listed below are musicians representing each of the seven nations targeted in Trump’s travel ban. Each one of these musicians is promoting the beauty of their culture in unique and thought-provoking ways. Buy their music, share it with others and pump it up loud enough to drown out the endless angry babble of the Trump administration.
Iran: Mohsen Namjoo is often labeled as the “Bob Dylan of Iran,” due to his unconventional style and because of his brilliant lyrics. Namjoo has experienced frequent clashes with Iran’s government and spent several years in exile after being sentenced to five years in prison for his irreverent musical interpretation of passages from the Qur’an. Namjoo’s music, which blends traditional Iranian instrumentation with Western rock influences, is haunting and unforgettable.
Iraq: Farida Mohammad Ali is known as the “mother of the maqam” — a traditional Iraqi art music said to have roots in Iraq’s Mesopotamian culture. Ali has lived in the Netherlands since 1997 due to political instability in Iraq.
Libya: The Benghazi-born art pop singer-songwriter Ahmed Fakroun is a real anomaly in North African music. His 1983 hit “Soleil, Soleil” provides a good example, the groundbreaking song mixed disco and rap with Arabic pop motifs. Fakroun’s music sits nicely alongside the work of groups like Talking Heads or the Tom Tom Club.
Somalia: Dur-Dur Band were a Mogadishu based group that recorded a handful of irresistible disco and funk records during the 1980s. Thanks to the Awesome Tapes From Africa label, their work was given wider exposure when a compilation of the group’s material was released by the label in 2013. Dur-Dur Band broke up during the ’90s, but briefly reformed in 2014 for a concert and workshop at the Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis.
Sudan: Alsarah calls her music “East African retro pop.” Not a bad description, but it doesn’t completely do justice to her highly individualistic mix of traditional and electronic Sudanese sounds. I asked Alsarah about this unique blend of influences last fall and she said, “I don’t see a difference between traditional music and pop or contemporary music. To me they’re all extensions of the same thing. I think of music in general as a circle with all these things being different points within the circle.”
Syria: Omar Souleyman performs a high-octane electronic version of the traditional Syrian dance music known as dabke. Souleyman’s music gained widespread international exposure after being championed by Western artists from Björk to Henry Rollins.
Yemen: A trio of Yemenite sisters living in Israel, A-Wa released one of my favorite records in 2016, their debut disc Habib Galbi. A-Wa mixes traditional Yemenite folk song with hip-hop and EDM. I spoke with the group’s founder Tair Haim last fall. The A-Wa can’t perform in Yemen due to political instability, their music has caught on thanks to social media. “Young students who left Yemen and now live in Europe come to our shows, and they say that little girls look at the video of “Habib Galbi” and look at us as role models,” Haim said. “It’s heartwarming, because thanks to social media we can spread to places that we can’t even go… We get a lot of beautiful comments from people saying thanks for putting our culture in the forefront and for making us happy in these hard times.”