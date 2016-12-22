2016 in review: The year in local hip-hop

click to enlarge Submitted Photo

Cover art for Clint Breeze's Nappy Head

During 2016 Indianapolis emcees and beat-makers thrived in all domains — online, onstage and on disc. Artists like Flaco, Drayco, Ejaaz and Poindexter racked up impressive listens through online music streaming services, the second edition of Chreece was one of the most talked about and successful local live events of the year and a plethora of great LPs were issued by Indy hip-hop names both known and unknown.

One of of the most significant releases of 2016 was Clint Breeze's Nappy Head album. Drummer/producer Carrington Clinton has been creating beats under the name Clint Breeze since 2014. While his 2015 LP Maisha became a cult favorite among local listeners, Nappy Head is poised to position Breeze as one of the most important creative artists in Indianapolis.

Featuring over a dozen guest contributors, including poets, rappers and jazz musicians, Nappy Head weaves a phantasmagoric assemblage of words and sounds into a razor-sharp critique of racial oppression in modern America. "It's a social commentary on our times," Breeze told me during a recent conversation. "I wanted to be very particular and concise with the message. The overall theme or motif of all the album is to symbolize the oppression of Black people in America."



The tone of the album is immediately set by Jacob Gardner’s striking cover art. I asked Breeze to explain the significance of the image.



“The album art depicts a Black person overcoming oppression in America. They’re sitting on top of the American flag, and the noose that is perceivably about to hang them is now broken. It’s to symbolize the state of oppression Black people experience every day: not getting fair treatment from the justice system, getting shot and killed by law enforcement, being unfairly treated in the workforce — you name it.”



As a producer Breeze draws skillfully from the soulful, jazz-rooted sound of the beloved Soulquarians collective, which briefly united the creative talents of artists ranging from Dilla to Questlove to Erykah Badu. Beyond music, one of the most impressive aspects of Nappy Head is Breeze's directorial ability to channel the talents of a diverse range of contributors into a coherent whole.

Oreo Jones had a big year in 2016 too. As mentioned above, the second edition of Jones' Chreece festival was a smash hit. The emcee also dropped Cash For Gold, the best album of his career and one of the most important Indianapolis releases of 2016.

I spoke with Jones about the record earlier this year. In addition to experimenting with new sounds, Jones also pushed into new territory as a lyricist. Best known for his comedic, larger-than-life flows, Cash For Gold's "Mud" found Jones exploring more difficult material. "That's definitely a social justice record," Jones told me. "At the time I was writing it, the crime rate and shootings and violence in the city were running rampant. I felt like it was important to tell a story about the people affected by the killings and shootings in the city. That's very important to me and it's important to the city to be aware of this."

The local disc I gave the most play to this year was Sirius Blvck's NXGHTCRAWLR. With the assistance of producer Bones of Ghosts, Blvck has created one of the must fully realized Indianapolis hip-hop records I've ever heard. NXGHTCRAWLR unfolds with almost cinematic movement, as Bones' dark ambient soundscapes provide the perfect foundation for Blvck's cryptic meditations on life.

The mood here is different, perhaps bleaker, than past entries in Blvck's back catalog. That's in part due to Bones' production. Blvck elaborated on the record's sound when we spoke earlier this year, "When Bones sent me some of the instrumentals I was unsure about a few of them because they were so different from anything I'd ever heard before. It kind of threw me off at first. Not in a bad way, but it was new. We had kind of developed a good outline together from the first three records, but we threw everything out the window with a lot of these tracks. Bones just said, 'Trust me. This is what we need to do. If you do this it's going to be something fresh.' So I trusted him, and it came out good."

The three records outlined above represent a mere snapshot of Indy's large and constantly expanding hip-hop scene. If you haven't yet ventured into this world, these discs offer a perfect entry point. There's a widespread feeling among journalists, fans and artists that the local scene here has serious potential to explode into the national consciousness, but until that happens, these artists need your support.

I'm reminded of a recent conversation I had with Cortland Tunstiill, better known as Fre$co of the New Wave Collective, who spoke at length on this subject: "The music here is flourishing. ...

"The biggest issue is us reaching out beyond the scene. There's a whole city out there, but we're still underground."

Beyond the need for more community support, I'd like to add one more critique as I close out this look back at Indianapolis hip-hop in 2016. There is a startling and unacceptable lack of gender diversity in this scene. Without question, more effort needs to be put forward in booking women artists and growing the talents of emerging women DJs, producers, emcees and promoters.

One major exception to this gender imbalance is emcee Rehema McNeil. In addition to being one of the most charismatic live performers in Indianapolis hip-hop, McNeil also released a superb EP this year titled Moko. The word "moko" translates to "womanhood" from the Polynesian language of Tonga. So I asked McNeil about the lack of "womanhood" being represented in local hip-hop.

"I have mixed emotions about it honestly," McNeil told me. "Part of it is an opportunity, because there aren't that many female emcees in the city that are dominating, so I have an open path to dominate and control the scene and saturate it with my music. But also I feel like I'm overlooked in certain areas, like getting booked for shows.

As the unprecedented political changes of 2016 point to a scary future in the year to come, we need the critical voice of hip-hop more than ever. Let's hope Indianapolis hip-hop continues to grow in 2017 — to grow artistically, to grow in community support and to grow in diversity.