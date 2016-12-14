Stuart Hyatt knits together 200 years of Indiana voices

click to enlarge
It was December 11 of 1816 that President James Madison applied his signature to an act proposing statehood for the territory of Indiana. There’s been no shortage bicentennial-themed projects
emerging from Indiana this year in commemoration of that historic date. One of the most interesting among these entries comes to us from artist/musician Stuart Hyatt’s Field Works project.
I would be hard-pressed to describe Hyatt’s musical summary of Indiana’s bicentennial any better than the artist did himself in the initial message he sent me about the work: “The Fair State
is a minimalist ode to Indiana, with highly critical commentary... You’ll hear everything from lead vocals sung by goats to rare recordings of Eugene Debs
.”
Stuart Hyatt and company have created a subtly critical soundtrack for meditative reflection on the current condition of Indiana, weaving voices from politicians, farmers, and educators into a quietly spellbinding musical score. The Fair State
offers no judgement on the myriad topics addressed throughout the album’s duration, instead Hyatt seems to be urging us to listen more conscientiously to the individual voices buried within the harsh dissonance of contemporary socio-political debate.
The Fair State
is available now in a vinyl edition at LUNA Music, or you can go to TeamRecords.org to purchase a copy online.
FIELD WORKS: Ecology from TEAM Records on Vimeo.NUVO: This is the fourth album you’ve released as Field Works. Each Field Works’ LP was composed using audio field recordings collected within a defined geographical location. What appeals to you about this method of creating music?
Stuart Hyatt:
It’s been a way for me to continue recording and performing music without having to be in a band. I'm not at a place in my life where I want to go play in bars, or go to band rehearsals. But I love writing and recording music.
So writing music using the entire soundscape around us as a giant palette to draw from has been endlessly interesting and motivational for me. I was driving today and heard some kids playing outside, I was listening to this kind of new age-y piano music by Max Richter in the car, and these kids were shouting in perfect time and tune with the music. Those are the moments where maybe you're driving and listening to music and the world becomes a part of that. So exploring how to make music out of recorded natural field sounds has really been my obsession for the last several years.
NUVO: Do the Field Works projects always start with you going out on location to collect sounds?
Hyatt: It always starts with me going out in the field. It's me exploring a place and eventually grabbing the microphone, headphones, and a cheap audio recorder to start collecting the sounds.
When I started The Fair State
project it was initially going to be about the State Fair. In 2015 I went to the State Fair almost every day it was open. I just felt it was this great sonic whirlwind, this panoply of sonic experiences, from animals to the midway. The record was going to be about the fair as kind of a human experience and the collision of urban and rural, past and future.
But about the third day I went, I was exiting off 38th Street, and even though I grew up a mile from the State Fairgrounds, I'd never really looked at those huge limestone towers they have at the main entrance. So I read them, and they were given to Indiana in 1976 for the country's Bicentennial. It basically said, "Indiana, here are five things you should be proud of." The five things are: agriculture, labor, education, industry, and trade. So those five things are arguably what our state is supposed to be proud of, at least in 1976.
So I got to thinking, "Oh gosh, maybe these sounds and this experience isn't so much about the fair. Maybe it's about our state, and the bicentennial that’s coming up, and that next year is an election year, and that our state's been through a lot of difficult national news stories. Maybe that's what I'm really wanting to get at." That's when the record shifted from being about the State Fair, to being about our fair state.
NUVO: You added a couple of your own categories to those five Hoosier themes documented on this 1976 limestone monument, your themes being ecology and equality. You also did a redesign of the Indiana state seal featuring the art of Nat Russell, which is included as a limited edition print in the album’s packaging.
Hyatt: It was my idea to do a refresh of the seal. It's a little bit tongue and cheek. I wanted it to be innocent and playful. So I called up my favorite Indiana illustrator Nat Russell, who totally nailed the concept.
I suggested rather than a buffalo literally running for its life and running away from our state - what if they came back? Rather than chopping down and clearing the forest - what if we were planting trees instead? And we gentled the mountains, which Indiana doesn't even have and were drawn by an East Coast artist who'd never been west of the Appalachians, and we added a bit of a cityscape. It's just kind of a sweet, more peaceful rendition of the state seal.
NUVO: There are a couple tracks off the record I want to ask you about. The first being “Labor," which features the voice of the great Indiana labor leader and social justice activist Eugene V. Debs.
Hyatt: I was amazed to have found an audio recording of Debs speaking. He was born in the mid-1850s, so to do a record where lead vocals are by this guy who has been dead for almost one-hundred years was amazing.
For those who don't know Debs, just imagine if Bernie Sanders was born in Terre Haute. Obviously when you look at labor and you look at Indiana, he rises to the top of the list of people you want to think about or write about.
NUVO: I also wanted to ask you about “Equality," which contains some of the most potent commentary on the album. “Equality” features a sort-of reconstructed dialogue between a range of voices including Mike Pence, and former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard among others.
Hyatt: Well, I tried to squeeze a lot of things into that track. We'd just come off RFRA, as well as the refusal to resettle some Syrian refugees. Those were both upsetting to me for a number of reasons. But I didn't want it to be completely one sided. This is a conflation of those two issues and trying to imaging everyone involved as human beings.
We hear our governor talking about "Hoosier hospitality" and it should mean something beyond a tagline. To have those two topics be so hurtful to myself and other people when we're supposed to be this welcoming state, that's what this track is about.
I think there's some pointed commentary within the music. I feel pretty uncomfortable in my social spheres and my personal life espousing my political beliefs, I guess because I can always try to see two sides to every issue and I really try to embrace those perspectives. So this was an opportunity for me to explore some of my own feelings about what's going on Indiana through a musical statement. It's the first time I really tried to do that and I guess I'd let the listeners decide for themselves what we're trying to say.
NUVO: Under the Field Works banner you’ve released an album about the Indianapolis waterway Pogue’s Run. You also released an album titled The National Road, which features recordings you made while traveling the length of the National Road’s span through Marion County.
Are Indiana themes central to all your entries in the Field Works series?
Hyatt: No, the third album in the series is called Born in the Ear
and that was built around recordings made in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. I spent about 18 months slowly developing that project, and that was released in the spring. That was number three in this five album set. So out of the five, three of them really have an Indiana component. The last one is about pre-human sounds. Like sounds of the universe and the planet way before we ever arrived. It gets pretty trippy.
NUVO: Is there an overarching conceptual theme to the Field Works’ collection?
Hyatt: The idea was to create a body of music based on audio field recordings to tell a story about the human experience and our relationship and conflicts with the natural world. That's the connective thread through all of the albums. I've been slowly peeling off one record at a time trying to assemble this really awesome collection in a five album box set which will have limited edition packaging. There are some short films that go with each record that will be included. I'm working on number five right now. It's actually going to be a double LP.
NUVO: Can you give us a preview of what exactly we’ll be hearing on volume five?
Hyatt: One LP will feature gravitational waves, which were the final piece to prove Einstein's theory of relativity. They were just discovered last year, and they make a perfect middle C tone. So it's just magic. Then the sounds that might have been happening on Earth around that same time 1.3 billion years ago. Those sounds will be volcanic in nature. I recently got back from the Democratic Republic of Congo recording one of the greatest volcanos on planet Earth, Mount Nyiragongo. Those sounds are sizzling hot!
So this music will be built around ancient sounds of the planet and ancient sounds of the universe. We're going to get totally away from people and just zone out on these ancient sounds.