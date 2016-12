Stuart Hyatt knits together 200 years of Indiana voices

click to enlarge Submitted Photo

It was December 11 of 1816 that President James Madison applied his signature to an act proposing statehood for the territory of Indiana. There’s been no shortage bicentennial-themed projects emerging from Indiana this year in commemoration of that historic date. One of the most interesting among these entries comes to us from artist/musician Stuart Hyatt’s Field Works project. I would be hard-pressed to describe Hyatt’s musical summary of Indiana’s bicentennial any better than the artist did himself in the initial message he sent me about the work: “is a minimalist ode to Indiana, with highly critical commentary... You’ll hear everything from lead vocals sung by goats to rare recordings of Eugene Debs .”Stuart Hyatt and company have created a subtly critical soundtrack for meditative reflection on the current condition of Indiana, weaving voices from politicians, farmers, and educators into a quietly spellbinding musical score.offers no judgement on the myriad topics addressed throughout the album’s duration, instead Hyatt seems to be urging us to listen more conscientiously to the individual voices buried within the harsh dissonance of contemporary socio-political debate.is available now in a vinyl edition at LUNA Music, or you can go to TeamRecords.org to purchase a copy online.

FIELD WORKS: Ecology from TEAM Records on Vimeo.