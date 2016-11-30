The Rogers brothers celebrate album release at Pioneer on Dec. 10

click to enlarge Submitted Photo

Busman's Holiday

The Bloomington brothers known as Busman's Holiday released new LP Popular Cycles in mid-October. Next week, they'll celebrate that new release with a show at Pioneer on December 10.*

Popular Cycles finds Addison and Lewis Rogers taking aim at a huge pop sound — and we're talking Brian Wilson or George Martin huge. And, to the duo's credit, their arrow has zeroed in on that bullseye.

The sound here is indeed big. The intricately crafted arrangements on Popular Cycles make use of a 21-piece orchestra, in addition to a range of other arresting choices in instrumentation. But beneath the massive soundscapes and layered vocals lies the soul of Busman's Holiday: carefully written and lovingly performed pop songs overflowing with unique melodic and lyrical turns.

When all these elements come together, the effect is magical, as evidenced on the nostalgic "Make Believe," or the Beatles-esque "Evening Flows."

I caught up with Addison and Lewis in advance of their December 10 holiday-themed album release party at Pioneer. I was pleased to find the Rogers brothers to be every bit as bright, fun and engaging in conversation as they are in performance.



Not necessarily. Our father is a huge jazz fan. So we grew up with a lot of jazz because of that. But he never played and our mother never played or sang.I stared playing drums when I was in fifth grade. I was in the Star of Indiana band. I was also in the IU Chamber Choir around that same point as well. I did a little bit of that in middle school and by high school I started doing more dramas and plays. But I'd been doing that since elementary school.Lewis started playing saxophone for a year and then switched over to guitar.It's funny, our dad didn't even listen to music until he was like forty. Neither of our parents were that big into music until our dad found jazz, then he became a fanatic. Now he's probably got a thousand CDs.He would always say, "If you want a jazz album, I'll buy it for you. But anything else you have to pay for it yourself." I remember once I started getting more into jazz I asked him about that and he's like "I'm not going to get you a CD." [laughs]But our parents were very creative. When I was young I drew a lot, and I had always thought I'd be a cartoonist. My mom would say, "You can do that, but if you think of something else let me know." [laughs]That being said, the folks are artists themselves and they actually met at Herron School of Art. They owned a pottery shop in Indy for three or four years called Plaza Pottery. They're super creative themselves, and you know artists beget artists. They've always been super supportive because of that as well, which has been tremendous in our lives.Yeah, they've been huge. But it's interesting. I don't know where the music came from, but Addison would always sing and I would hear him and I'd think, "Oh, I can sing." Then my passion for the guitar started skyrocketing, and I'd say to Addison, "Hey, let's play." At first he was like, "I don't really want to.”[laughs loudly]: He wanted to sing, but drumming? He was like, "Nahhhh."It helped when he switched from saxophone to guitar. When Lewis was playing saxophone I could only do so much. But then he switched to the guitar, and then it was like we can play full songs and sing and stuff like that. That really propelled our music a lot farther.First and foremost he was a huge Thelonius Monk fan.One of the first jazz records I got into was by Ben Webster, who was Duke Ellington's saxophone player. He had this very woody kind of tone. Ben Webster made me really want to play saxophone. You know our dad was always like, "This guy! Listen to him."So that album King of the Tenors by Ben Webster was on all the time and that made me want to play the saxophone. But when you start out playing saxophone you don't sound like Ben Webster. [laughs] So I thought, "I don't want to do this." You know, I'm playing the "Star Spangled Banner" or something. It was not what I was hoping for.But yeah, Ben Webster and Thelonius Monk were a big deal. And Duke Ellington actually. I remember writing a paper about him in third grade because I was so obsessed. I didn't know much about him at that time, I just thought "Oh, he's a cool dude." But now he’s one of my idols.Pops was also way into vocal jazz. So Ella Fitzgerald was on a whole lot, and Louis Armstrong.I think the first time we performed, my drama class was having an end of the semester cabaret sort of thing. Everybody brought something to perform for a small audience. We brought a song of ours and sang that thing.I think it was later that summer when I got out of high school that I really started to perform a bit and it was in the next year when we really brought it out. Lewis at that point was 13.Yeah, I think we made our first album when I was like 13. I had this little Tascam thing. Then we made CDs and I remember we only knew one business owner and that was the owner of the video store. So we were like "Well, we need a place to sell our CDs." So we went to Plan Nine video and said "Hey, can you sell these?" He was a really nice guy and he was like “Oh, yeah."He was the co-owner, and funny enough the other owner of the business was the owner of Secretly Canadian. So when he walked in he was like "Who are these people's CDs that are being sold? I have a whole roster of bands that are mad that there's now one person's CD being sold here.” [laughs] So then we had to take it out. But we did eventually take it to a local record store.That was kind of our first time getting into the local music scene.Addison Rogers: Lewis was 14 and I was 19.Lewis Rogers: Rogers and Rogers, and that first album was called Shirts and Skins.That's a good question. When I was younger I was obsessed with Dave Matthews, Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan. Those are the people I loved at that time. I would watch concert DVDs all the time. At that time Ben Folds was probably a big influence, and The Beatles. The Beatles were the number one reason I started playing music. As time went on, things changed and I discovered different things. But those were the guiding lights.I'd definitely say The Beatles were pretty huge. I remember before I really got into them, it was around Christmas time one year and the family would always go to Sam's Club. They had a bin of CDs, and I saw a set of CDs with a title like Symphonies Perform The Beatles. [laughs] So my grandmother asked me what I wanted and I said "That! I want those CDs!"So my mother went back there with my grandmother, and my grandmother is picking out these symphonic renditions of Beatles' songs and there was also a copy of. My mom was like "Are you sure he wants the symphonies?" "Yeah, that's what he said." My mom said "You should also buy him this record." [laughs]And I'm very glad my mom had that foresight to get me that as well! I really got intoAlso just by chance in fifth grade I was with a schoolmate in class one day and we had a couple newspapers, and in one of them was one of those BMG deals advertising that you could get 12 CDs for 12 cents. We were like “That sounds great! I've got 12 cents!” [laughs]One of the month's CDs that was sent to your home unless you said you didn't want it was a Dave Matthews Band album. I got way into them because of that and passed that onto Lewis.Yeah, and I had been in a jazz group for a long time. When I graduated from high school it was either “I’m going to be a jazz guitarist, or we're going to write songs and do Busman’s Holiday.” And I decided to do Busman’s Holiday.But I was in a jazz band called the The Nowlin Mulholland Quintet. So that was the first band that was not Busman's I had done. Sleeping Bag came not too long after that. Sleeping Bag was a way to kind of rock out. I had no outlet for that, so that was really fun. We did two records together. But it just gets to a point where you have to decide which band you're going to do, if you're going to do music seriously.Sure, I haven't been part of of too many projects outside of Busman's Holiday. We had a lot of friends in a lot of different bands, which seems like it's potentially the way for musicians in Bloomington, or certainly for the people we hang out with. Pretty early on I decided we should make this our main focus and not try to have too many branches off of it.But yeah, a few years ago Jens Lekman was looking for a drummer and a vocalist. He was shown a few people, I was one of them. So he managed to pick me. It was actually at the end of a Sleeping Bag tour. Our friend David Woodruff of Sleeping Bag was working for Fort William at that point, which is the management company Secretly Canadian started up. He helped me with a vocal audition for the thing.So all the dudes in Sleeping Bag were unpacking their van and I go out there and David’s like "Hey, go check your email." I step back in and the email reads "You've got the voice of an angel. You got the part." [laughs]That was a crazy whirlwind thing. It was the first time I'd been on such a big tour. We had gone throughout the States and then went over to Europe for a few weeks.Outside of that it's only been a couple other projects. Most recently it's been Vollmar, which is led by Justin Vollmar who is a tremendous songwriter and musician living in Bloomington. So me, and him, and Erin Tobey were playing together for maybe a year, and a number of years ago we recorded an EP. That EP finally came out this year. I was really proud that thing came out. I think it's wonderful.Also, the person we make our arrangements with for Busman’s records is Matt Nowlin. Me, Lewis, and Matt all became fast friends one summer. Out of that friendship came The Nowlin Mulholland Quintet, and the first time they went on the road we all decided that we should be in a rap group together.We first experienced Matt through rap music. He was in this band called The Rapscallions, which was part performance art and part rap group. We thought Matt was excellent.Well, he's bonkers. I remember one of the first nights I saw him, I was thinking "Who is this dude?" He was crazy. He had a trumpet on stage, but he never played it. He ran outside the building and ran around the block, then came back in while the whole show was going on. His body language was insane. I knew at that moment we should rap with this guy.Oh yeah, and he'd go from expressing all that energy to lying flat on the ground for 30 seconds.Yeah, they had a whole bit where they would just fall asleep. It was a wonderful group.Yeah, just tremendous. We loved that thing and when Lewis and him started collaborating a little bit, we thought we should definitely get him rapping again. So I made my first verse while they were out on a jazz tour. When they got back we started performing and we had that group for about a year.It was awesomely fun. We had a whole schtick. The name of the group was Rusty Zavitson. Our thing was that we were from the hills of Appalachia and we came down because nobody understood our raps in the hills and we had to take them elsewhere. [laughs]Once we'd done that for about a year, we felt we needed to decide between two ideas - should we do a full band with Rusty Zavitson, or should we do strings with Busman's Holiday? Ultimately the strings won out and that set us down a different course with Busman's Holiday.: Actually long before that, because we played with two other brothers before that. They're called the Romy brothers, two very talented dudes. We had actually put out two records as Busman's Holiday with that lineup.It was a little different and everyone was kind of moving into different spots and there was kind of a falling out of sorts. It was unfortunate really.It really changed our direction when we said, “Let's do this and do the strings thing.” We were both writing songs at that point that were just different than what we had done before. I had finally written songs where I felt this is like me. As the records go on, I think you become more and more yourself.And the name Busman’s Holiday I'd suggested to Lewis when we were first starting out. We settled on Rogers and Rogers. But before then I was flipping through a book of idioms, it was a Scholastic book I got through a grade school book fair. It was a Scholastic book of idioms, and I found this one "busman's holiday," that means to do the same thing on your off-time that you get paid for. So it just seemed pretty great for us. But it took a little while for us to get back to that name.Yes, and with a big collaboration from our string arranger Matt Nowlin.

NUVO: You guys are known for your frequent performances busking around Bloomington. It seems to me that busking has been a big influence on your approach to making music. You have a very simple live presentation. Lewis, you often perform on acoustic guitar, and Addison, you're known for playing on a sort-of-makeshift drum kit built around a piece of Samsonite luggage.

Addison Rogers: Yeah! [laughs] One piece of Samsonite which I use as my bass drum and for a high hat type of sound, and then just a snare and cymbal.

I don't know how much that has shaped our music, but certainly it's shaped our approach to entertaining and having a relationship and dialogue with the audience, for sure.

Lewis Rogers: Well, I've actually always thought that a big reason we sing how we do is because I've trained my voice to singing on the street. You have to be loud. I think that for a while on a lot of our songs I was singing super loud.

David Byrne has that theory that music is shaped by its environment, and I think that's really true. I think that's one thing that's interesting about how we've evolved. As we've started playing different venues we started using microphones more, and the approach to music starts to change. Now I can have a song where I whisper. Before, we couldn't have a song where I whisper, because we were on the street and you can't play that way on the street. I've always thought that we've been molded by the busking.

NUVO: It's interesting to me that your live setup is so simple and basic, and the stuff you're doing in the studio is extremely complex. Can you talk about the gap between these two very different sides of the band?

Lewis Rogers: I've always wanted the songs to work in both of those setups. So you can explore this totally different world in the studio, but at the end of the day when you play it live for people, they understand that with just the chords and melody and a basic setup the song can also work.

I've always enjoyed when artists don't sound live like they do on the record. I know other people don't necessarily agree with that, but I totally do.

Addison Rogers: It settled into me at some point that we should not try to replicate what's on the record. If you want that experience, just listen to the record. The live show should be something you can't get otherwise and something that is as true as it can be.

We decided a long time ago, with our setup as it is, the records need to be exactly that or they need to be wildly different from that. So we've stuck to wildly different for a while.

NUVO: Your 2014 LP A Long Goodbye was a significant step forward for Busman's Holiday. It's an impressive record with ambitious arrangements and production. You recorded the LP in Canada with Mark Lawson, who is most know for his work engineering Arcade Fire's 2011 LP The Suburbs, which won a Grammy for Album of the Year in 2011.

I heard a really interesting story surrounding your work with Mark Lawson that started with an inheritance you received from an uncle. Can you elaborate on that?

Addison Rogers: Our mother's father died early on in her life, and she always wanted us to spend time with our great-uncle because that was the closest thing she had to her father. Unfortunately that didn't really come around. Then he passed away, and we got this inheritance. So we were trying to figure out what we should do with it.

We were having a late-night meal with our buddy David Woodruff at Steak 'n Shake, and we were thinking maybe we should get some equipment to make some videos. David said, "You're thinking about making this record. Have you thought about getting a producer for it?" Lewis said, "Well, there's probably only one producer we'd want to work with and that's Mark Lawson." At that point he'd just received a Grammy for working with Arcade Fire. So we're thinking there's no way he's going to work with us. [laughs] That is a total pipe dream.

At that point David was working at Fort William, and in the morning he told me to check my email. We found out that he'd sent a message to Mark saying, "These guys are orchestral pop, would you be interested in working with them?" Mark writes back, "Oh yeah, orchestral pop. That sounds great. Send me the demos."

We sent him some songs and gave him Lewis' phone number. Then out of the blue one day Lewis gets a phone call from California; he answers the call only to find out it's Mark Lawson.

Lewis Rogers: I was just driving and I picked up the phone and someone said "Hi, is Lewis there? This is Mark Lawson." That sobered me up.

So then we started talking, and he thought we'd already recorded the whole thing and just needed it mixed. I said "We actually need the whole thing recorded." He said "OK, come up to the studio. I've got the keys to Arcade Fire's studio. Come up and we'll make this happen." I told him we didn't have that much money really. He just said "Well, we'll not worry about that right now."

It totally worked out and he's just a super nice guy. He got us. It was nice to find someone really talented who got you. That was a touching moment. You don't find that very often, especially with someone who is really going to do you justice.

It was synchronicity.

Addison Rogers: He had us up there for a week and arranged really fantastic musicians for us. Some that had recorded and performed with Islands, which is the group that came after The Unicorns. That's how we got into Mark Lawson. We didn't really know Arcade Fire very much. But we were both big fans of The Unicorns who were a super tight, three-piece, indie pop group Mark had produced. They were really funky, quirky and terrific. Lewis and I had seen them live. They came through Rhino's at one point, maybe a couple times. They performed amazingly.

We recorded in Farnham, Quebec which is about 45 minutes outside of Montreal. The recording space was crazy; it was an old Masonic temple. So it was like a huge church with great stained glass. A beautiful mixture of this decaying structure and this warm energy there.

We really hadn't had an experience like that before. We'd had recordings that had their own sense of space and experience. We recorded our EP before that at a friend's house and everybody was sort of new to recording strings and that type of process. But to be submerged into this entirely different environment was just terrific.

Lewis Rogers: Well, we'd just never been in a studio before. In my mind I thought "I've recorded albums. I've been in studios." But then you realize "I haven't been in a studio once!" So it was odd to go into this scenario where you're just thrown into things.

But luckily we were with someone who was a total professional. He'd say "Hey, you guys should just take your time and warm up." I think he sensed we were both kind of nervous.

NUVO: So this brings us up to date to your new LP Popular Cycles. I think this is a remarkable album. The songwriting and production are brilliant. There's some fascinating instrumentation on the record, including arrangements utilizing a 21-piece orchestra. And again you're working again with Mark Lawson. Did you return to Quebec for the recording of Popular Cycles?

Lewis Rogers: This time Mark came down to Bloomington. It was interesting because we did it in both Bloomington and Montreal. It was cool because on the last record we were going into this foreign place, so it was nice for Mark to come into our spot that we were most comfortable in and record us there.

He stayed at our parents' house. He specifically asked for home-cooked meals. We showed him around and made him feel like family. I think that it really helped us.

Then we went to Montreal and stayed with his family. We picked his kid up from preschool a couple times. I think that bonded us more. It was a really good experience.

Addison Rogers: On the first record we did with him, he at times specifically stated that he didn't want to touch what we were doing, he just wanted to record it. This time around there was much more collaboration and he took on more of a co-producer role.

Lewis Rogers: The first one isn't technically produced by Mark, it was just recorded by him. So on this one he added his flavor to it. Especially "Evening Flows"; that's the one he was involved in shaping the most.