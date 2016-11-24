A Thanksgiving protest playlist

click to enlarge Submitted Photo

TanyaTagaq

Like most American kids I grew up hearing the old yarn about the pilgrims and "Indians" breaking bread together for a peaceful harvest celebration. But as I grew older and pieced together a better understanding of the historical facts surrounding the American government's treatment of indigenous populations, I rejected the holiday.

I don't make a big deal about my avoidance of Thanksgiving. I usually just try to find some alternative ways to spend my time while the majority of the country feasts.

It's hard to abstain silently from this year's Thanksgiving celebration after repeatedly seeing images of state violence used against the indigenous communities gathered peacefully in protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline at Standing Rock. In solidarity with the protesters at Standing Rock, I've assembled this list of indigenous protest music to blast loudly from your sound system throughout the holiday weekend.

I understand that for most Americans Thanksgiving holds little political value and exists simply as a time to gather with friends and family. While I certainly respect that, I think it's important that we refuse to allow the barbaric history of violence and displacement carried out against Native American peoples to be falsified, forgotten or covered up.

In his book American Holocaust (Oxford University Press, 1992), historian David Stannard argues that the genocide against Native American people is the largest in recorded history. Stannard estimates that as many as 100 million indigenous peoples of North and South America perished from diseases and brutality.

We cannot alter the past, but we can try to foster a better future by acknowledging and learning from the tragic and unforgivable crimes of our history. The music listed below attempts to open up artistic dialogue on this theme.

A Tribe Called Red — We Are the Halluci Nation (Radicalized Records, 2016)

I was privileged to work with this incredible Canadian electronic music trio back in 2011, when I convinced the Eiteljorg Museum to fly A Tribe Called Red to Indianapolis for a performance at the opening night festivities of the Eiteljorg's Native American Contemporary Art Fellowship. It was one of the group's earlier U.S. dates, but their powerful mix of electronic music and Native American sample material was already fully defined.

A Tribe Called Red's third and latest LP, We Are the Halluci Nation, is their best effort yet, both musically and conceptually.

The LP opens with the words of the late Santee Dakota poet John Trudell, "We are the tribe that they cannot see ... we are the Halluci Nation." The album moves on to feature a multitude of artists representing marginalized cultures from around the globe, all in tune to A Tribe Called Red's thundering electronic take on traditional First Nation music.

We Are the Halluci Nation features a vibrant range of voices from Swedish hip-hop artist Maxida Märak, who represents the indigenous Finno-Ugric people of the Sápmi Arctic region, to the American spoken word artist Saul Williams, to the Canadian Inuit throat singer Tanya Tagaq.

Native North America Vol. 1: Aboriginal Folk, Rock, and Country 1966–1985 (Light in the Attic Records, 2014)

This fascinating 2014 compilation features rare archival recordings from indigenous voices within the Canadian rock scene. Stylistically the vibe here ranges from Dylan-esque protest ballads to wild blasts of raw '60s garage rock.

The set opens with the captivating ballad "I Pity The Country" by Willie Dunn, a somber meditation on discrimination against Native American communities. "Kill'n Your Mind" by Willy Mitchell & Desert River Band is another standout it's an acidic stoner rock jam riffing lyrically on the theme of Native assimilation. There are also some amazing tracks here sung in tribal languages, as evidenced on the powerful "Tshekuan Mak Tshetutamak" by Groupe Folklorique Montagnais.

Native North America is a fascinating journey into an under-explored branch of rock-and-roll expression.

Tanya Tagaq — Retribution (Six Shooter Records, 2016)

Tagaq's vocalisms abandon traditional stylistic modes of "good" singing in favor of more expressive sounds like grunting, howling, growling and yelping. At times Tagaq manifests the aggressive fervor of a wild rabid dog, while in more intimate moments her vocal eruptions take on a sensual quality.

The press release for Retribution describes the disc as a conceptual treatise on the "rape of women, rape of the land, rape of children, despoiling of traditional lands without consent." Retribution finds Tagaq manifesting the fury of the Earth incarnate, screaming out in defiance of all environmental crimes and transgressions.

On the amorphous "Cold" Tagaq's chanting documents the effects of global warming on the Arctic, while "Centre" uses hip-hop to verbalize global civilization's small place within the infinite scope of the universe. And Retribution concludes with a spare, but harrowing, take on Kurt Cobain's "Rape Me".

Tagaq has created a soundtrack for mankind's abuses against the environment and ultimately civilization itself.