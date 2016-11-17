Dr. John ske-dat-de-dats his way to the Palladium

click to enlarge Submitted Photo

Dr. John

In 1967 a gifted young New Orleans musician named Mac Rebennack found himself in Los Angeles, California, struggling to make ends meet as a record company A&R man.

He was 26 years old but already a veteran of the music business. Before leaving New Orleans in 1965, Rebennack had recorded some highly regarded singles under his own name while contributing songs and session work to legendary early rock and roll sides for labels like Specialty, Ace, Ric and Ron. In California Rebennack was an in-demand session player for hit-makers like Sonny Bono and Phil Spector, but he'd failed to establish his own unique identity as a musical force to be reckoned with.

But 1967 would be the year that everything came together for Rebennack, who rechristened himself with the identity of a mid-19th century New Orleans root doctor known as Dr. John. Working under the name Dr. John, Rebennack developed a funky, stretched-out take on New Orleans voodoo music that struck a chord with the psychedelic generation and propelled Rebennack to widespread underground notoriety. What became an all-encompassing NOLA sound hit its peak in 1973 as Rebennack landed a hit record with the irresistibly funky "Right Place Wrong Time."

Today Dr. John is a six-time Grammy Award-winning musician and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer who embodies the essence of New Orleans music for millions of fans across the globe. I caught up with Dr. John in advance of his November 19 date at The Palladium with Nicholas Payton.

NUVO: I want to start off with a left-field question for you. The paper I write for, NUVO, is based in Indianapolis. There was a great blues singer and pianist here in Indy named Leroy Carr. His best-known recording was an arrangement of "How Long Blues," a record he cut in Indianapolis with guitarist Scrapper Blackwell in 1928 for the Vocalion label.

You've performed a couple takes on this song. In 1996 you laid down a version of the tune with Eric Clapton that seems to draw heavily from the 1928 Carr and Blackwell version, and in 2003 you recorded a version with Pete Jolly and Henry Gray for the Piano Blues volume of Martin Scorsese's documentary series Martin Scorsese Presents the Blues.

I'm curious if you were influenced by Leroy Carr's take on this tune?

Dr. John: No, I tried to listen to Leroy Carr's version but I couldn't get a good disc of it.

NUVO: Do you recall if you ever played on Indiana Avenue? That was kind of like our Beale Street; lots of great jazz and blues players came up on the Avenue.

Dr. John: Yes, I've heard of that. I have a great memory of working the Chitlin' Circuit. I remember being in Indianapolis during the days of the Chitlin' Circuit, but I don't remember exactly where I was.

NUVO: Your current tour is in support of Ske-Dat-De-Dat: The Spirit of Satch, an album you recorded in tribute to Louis Armstrong. I heard the inspiration for this album came from a dream where the spirit of Louis Armstrong visited you and told you to cut a record of his music in your own style.

Dr. John: That's correct.

NUVO: Had you ever thought about recording an album of Armstrong's music prior to this vision?

Dr. John: No, I had not thought of it. I had no idea in my head or on my brain that I would do something like this.

NUVO: That's such a fantastic origin story for a record. I'm curious what was going through your head when you woke up the next day after having this dream.

Dr. John: I didn't know what to think. I put it on hold for the time being and I did what I had to do that day. But I started thinking about it the next night and I realized that Louis had told me something good.

NUVO: Did Louis Armstrong ever come back into your dreams to give you a review of the finished album?

Dr. John: No, but I would be grateful to see him one day in the celestial lounge to see how he took that record.

NUVO: What kind of guy was Louis Armstrong to meet? Do you remember what you and Louis talked about?

Dr. John: Oh listen, Louis Armstrong was a gas to meet! I remember that in Joe Glaser's office he had this picture of Louis in Bucktown and I wanted to know if he'd passed thorough my pa's shop that was in Bucktown too.

[note: Rebbenack's father owned and operated a combination record shop and appliance store in the New Orleans neighborhood of Bucktown.]

But Louis Armstrong was laughing so hard about Ralph Schultz's Fresh Hardware store. He couldn't get out of laughing about that. But I could understand that. Ralph could marry you and divorce you. He could do anything.

[note: Fresh Hardware was a Bucktown hangout for a colorful cast of New Orleans characters, and in addition to peddling standard hardware store staples, the eccentric Schultz was known for catering to a wide range of his customer's needs.]