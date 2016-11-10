Pope Adrian Bless on visual writing and Black mental health

At 25, Pope Adrian Bless has amassed an impressive discography of mixtapes, albums and singles. He’s also shined on collaborations with local luminaries like Sirius Blvck, and internationally respected underground fixtures like Afu-Ra, Akrobatic, Apani B and C-Rayz Walz. For years Bless has been closely associated with the true school, boom bap sound of classic underground hip-hop. But recent work has found the MC branching out to embrace more contemporary sounds, like the disorienting ethereal swirl of cloud rap.
That shift in Bless’ sound is fully evident on his new EP Suicide Radio, which tells the story of a young man on the losing end of a struggle with mental illness. The character abuses prescription medications to cope with his pain, but is ultimately unable to ward off the self-destructive impulses brought on by his condition. “High up off some shit I can’t pronounce, I’m on the road all alone and I just poured an ounce. I treat depression like the weekend when you see a nigga. Depression got me geeking. My bipolar keep me turnt up, but I’m just sad,” Bless raps over the somber chorus of the EP’s first single “Green Apple Gatorade.”
It’s a story that closely mirrors the conditions of Bless’ own life. The rapper has frequently addressed his own personal battles with mental health in the lyrics of his music. Talking about Black mental health has become a sort of calling for Bless who told me, “I take pride in letting people know that I have a problem, because I want people to know their problems aren’t bigger than them.” Bless spoke at length on this topic during a recent two-hour conversation I shared with the MC.
A portion of our dialogue is documented here.
NUVO: Pope, you have a dynamic style as an MC. You write thoughtful lyrics. You’re a charismatic performer and an exceptional freestyler. You’re capable of spitting out impressive, tongue-twisting, rapid fire flows. I know a lot of your peers in hip-hop respect the artistry of your craft, and the hard work you’ve put into cultivating your talents, and studying the history and tradition of hip-hop culture. At twenty-five-years-old, you’re still a relatively young dude. But you represent that golden era hip-hop style and that ethic of putting everything you have into perfecting your lyrics and your delivery.
However, we’re currently living in the era of mumble rap. Critics of this style would say the attention to lyrical artistry and the refined vocal techniques of classic hip-hop MC-ing aren’t really valued by mumble rappers and their audience. I’m curious where you see yourself fitting in with all the stylistic shifts and changes happening in rap music?
Pope Adrian Bless: The reality is that it’s not at an attempt to fit in. Dude, I wear gold teeth! I look very trapped out. [laughs] You would think I would be a trap rapper.
But it’s like this - my goal is to plant a seed of some kind. I can’t mumble rap to save my life. I don’t know how to do it. I don’t know what it requires. Then there’s also a thing called cloud rap. I will never be able to fit in to that dynamic, because at the end of the day I won’t follow along with such guidelines and structures, because that’s a here today, gone tomorrow kind of thing.
This may be getting too deep, but a lot of things didn’t get passed down the way they were supposed to be passed down. You know I didn’t grow up on golden era hip-hop. My mom played screw tapes from DJ World, Scarface and Jeezy. Any Southern hip-hop that was crazy intense. I came up on that material. I didn’t know nothing about Nas or Rakim or how impactful on the scene a Busy Bee was compared to Kool Moe Dee. I had to learn it on my own. I had to go find it off the streets. I didn’t have the internet to do it. Now we’re in the golden age of technology and everyone can get to it — but nobody cares. You know why? Because we’re not paying the proper homage. The people up on the platform that we thrive off of aren’t bigging up the people who made it happen. I can’t do a show without saying Nas is the reason. “Live At The Barbeque” with Nas being 17-years-old? That’s what I wanted to do. You can’t forget that type of material.
Legends are made by the impact they created by being themselves. All of these young people right now aren’t going to be legendary. They can’t be. Because you sound like your next door neighbor, and your next door neighbor sounds like the guy across the street, and he sounds like the dude who lives in the duplex next to him. All of them sound the same, and the content doesn’t differ. Hip-hop’s social message is lost.
If they mumbled a message, yeah let’s do that. But there’s no message being spoke! You’re telling me the same shit I’ve heard since I was 14. The first rap song I recall watching on BET was Slimm Calhoun’s “The Cut Song.” I didn’t even know what cutting was, but it was such a great record because it was structured well. But even then, you’d still have Nas’ “One Mic” come on, or “My Block” by Scarface. There was a balance. If there was a balance today, it would be fine. There’s no balance. My job is to provide the balance.
I am an alternative trap contemporary artist. Yes, I’m gonna use autotune. But I can rap very well, so it doesn’t matter. I know how to convert certain things. I’m going to tell you that it’s fucked up about Tamir Rice and Trayvon Martin and everything going on at Standing Rock. I’m gonna say these things in a way you’ll be able to listen to.
Kyle! Come on dude! Can you name me an Uzi Vert lyric? Can you tell me what 21 Savage has said that spoke to your soul? I want to know what Rae Sremmurd has done for you today. Nothing? Bet.
I’ve gotta come fill the void. My job is to take those cadences of mumble rap that stick with people and flip them and make them intense and then give it back to you so you can pick it up and walk around and rap “Green Apple Gatorade” for yourself. But when you listen to what I’m saying you think “Fuck, it’s deeper than that.”
But it’s interesting to see where this music is going to go in the next five years. Let’s see where mumble rap is at in five years.
NUVO: You were talking about the content you try to put into the lyrics you write. While your lyrics can often have a very abstract poetic quality, there certainly is a lot of literal commentary too. I know that you’re a freestyler, and you can bust out verses off the dome. But it feels like you put a lot of thought and discipline into crafting lyrics for your records. I’m curious about your approach to writing and some of the early influences that first got you thinking about the power of words.
Pope Adrian Bless: Tupac to me is the rapper who changed everything. Tupac embodied the spirit of what hip-hop is, from the performances, to the charisma, to the ability to talk about a plethora of things, to the poetic dynamic in his writing.
Tupac was the guy that showed me that if you want to do it, you go do it. You learn it, you educate yourself, you apply it, and you push it to the people.
My mom was a Tupac fan, and he was big thing for me because he was him. He was him.
There’s nobody in the world that can replicate my writing style. Nobody can take my structures from me. I’m a visual learner, so I write visually. I don’t read as often as I should because I like to see it. You need to see what Im saying. I want to make you think visually, it’s not always about listening. So maybe I’m an alternative dimension mumble rapper for God’s sake! But I want you to see it! I want to write for your visual mind.
NUVO: You mentioned that you have an individualistic approach to writing lyrics and I totally agree with that. One aspect of that individuality that I think people associate with your work is your willingness to talk openly about issues that you’re struggling with. I think it takes a lot of courage to talk openly about personal issues relating to mental health for instance. Why is it important for you to address that issue in your art?
Pope Adrian Bless: Because nobody has the balls to talk about that shit because everybody wants to make money or be popular. I love Huey Newton, I love Assata Shakur, I love that pro-Black era, the Stokely Carmichael times. It didn’t seem like a lot of us were going out there fighting the fight, but there was. A lot of them were martyred or taken away. Huey P. Newton got killed over some dope. What does that tell you?
I have to give the truth and one thing we don’t talk about is Black mental health. We’re not talking about bipolar depression or borderline personality disorder. We’re not talking about hyper manic anything. We’re not speaking about how impactful it is.
It’s deep.
We’re not talking about it because of the judgment, “Oh we’re going to be looked at as weak and wrong and emasculated.” Me? I don’t care. Because ever since I was 15, I’ve said, “If I make it to 25, it’a blessing. If I don’t, so be it. Because I told the truth.”
I know how the world works in a way. If you tell too much truth, you’re eradicated. But if you don’t speak it, you’re a fool. You can’t really win. There’s no middle ground. So if I’m going to leave anything behind in this world, I’m going to leave the truth. Because there are people everyday who go into a therapist’s office and they sit there and they speak their truth and they’re breaking and crying because when they leave they can’t go tell their mother, they can’t tell their dad or their siblings. They have to hold it in.
Dude, here’s a fun fact for people. I have bipolar depression. It is hell. I’ve been untreated for seven years. There was once upon a time centuries and centuries ago where people who had chemical imbalances in the brain were not crucified people. We were revered people. We were shamanistic individuals. Now, in the society we’re in today, we’re looked at as wrong, or weak or beaten. But we’re geniuses.
There’s a bunch of us in the scene who have something, but you won’t know it because they’re not talking about it. Because their fan base don’t want to hear about it and they don’t know how to handle it. I didn’t come in to rap looking for a fan base, I came in to tell the truth. I came to tell people it’s fine. Yes, you’re fucked up. I’m fucked up too. Let’s be fucked up together. You need help and I need help. But we have to be together to get the help.
I have this analogy — and I don’t intend to sound facetious or offensive by any means — but because I don’t walk around with a limp arm, or wear a helmet, or start drooling, you can’t tell something is wrong with me. But when I’m prepared to punch out a window, or run my car off the highway, you’re going to blame shit that has nothing to do with it. “You’re too stressed out, take a vacation.” Or, “You’re overthinking things, snap out of it.” Or, “You have a kid, snap out of it.”
It doesn’t work that way. It’s a chemical imbalance.
It’s hard to describe this to anyone. But music is the universal language, so why would I walk the streets and tell you about it when I know a way to get to you? I’m able to make music that sounds popular while I’m telling you there is a pain so deep that you cannot wake up for one day without the fear that you may end it all. ...
NUVO: You touched on a powerful idea, the thought that speaking openly and honestly about mental health issues is in some ways just as revolutionary as groups like the Black Panthers who spoke openly about social justice problems during the 1960s.
Pope Adrian Bless: At the end of the day somebody has to spark it. If nobody says it, nobody is gonna know. I would be ashamed if I was sitting here saying the same things everybody else is saying on their records. Like “Damn, that’s me too? Fuck!”